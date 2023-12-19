Portal26 Adds Sanjay Srivastava to Generative AI Advisory Board

GenAI is at once a game changer and an enigma. Post this

"GenAI is at once a game changer and an enigma. Not just in terms of the massive potential it represents, but also the practical realities of delivering realizable economic returns, orchestrating organizational processes and operating models, and securing and governing it," said Srivastava. "In this balance between FOMO (fear of missing out) and FOJI (fear of jumping in), I've been impressed with Portal26's approach to visibility, security, and governance. I'm looking forward to working with the team to help innovate and accelerate the safe, responsible, and ethical use of GenAI across enterprises worldwide."

"In today's complex digital landscape, enterprises are in an unprecedented race to harness the potential of AI to foster better customer relationships, create personalized experiences, and boost return on investment (ROI)," Acevedo said. "However, with great power comes great responsibility. The rise of AI also brings concerns about transparency, ethics, and unintended consequences. Portal26 provides enterprise leaders with unprecedented visibility into where and how GenAI is being utilized inside their organization so they can build trusted, responsible GenAI programs for competitive advantage and achieve GenAI's promise of unprecedented productivity and revenue gains."

Portal26 (formerly Titaniam) provides the essential foundation for enterprises to safely adopt Generative AI technologies by managing and mitigating risks associated with Shadow AI, employee education, data security, privacy, and compliance. Portal26 leverages its award-winning security platform to deliver GenAI visibility, policy creation and enforcement, risk management, and employee education. Additionally, it provides critical business context and metrics that enable business leaders to effectively organize their teams and workflows around game-changing Generative AI technology. With Portal26, enterprises now have a solid foundation upon which to build GenAI-driven applications and processes.

