Portal26 Announces the General Availability of its Breakthrough Generative AI Visibility and AI TRiSM SaaS Platform; Debuts New Name

"Almost every GenAI program is new. It's clear that enterprises are racing to rapidly develop these programs to unleash the potential of GenAI for increased competitiveness, productivity, and growth. The first step on that journey is to gain a clear understanding of what is currently going on in their organization," said Arti Raman, CEO and Founder of Portal26. "You can't manage what you can't see, and a strong GenAI foundation starts with the ability to benchmark, understand, measure, and monitor success as well as risk. With Portal26, organizations can now remove the GenAI blindfold and move forward with confidence."

"Visibility helps create the foundation for and unlock the full potential of GenAI. You can't manage what you can't see and understand," said Kurt John, Global Chief Security Officer at Expedia Group. "With Portal26's new platform, you can benchmark, see areas of productivity and opportunity, and gain the ongoing analytics and insights to manage the program, all while providing the governance, security, and education required for responsible and effective GenAI strategy and execution."

Portal26's AI TRiSM platform enables enterprises to gain rich visibility into usage down to prompt language and inputs, as well as create and enforce GenAI governance policies that mitigate compliance, intellectual property (IP), privacy, and other related risks. Portal26 supports employee education by usage-based policy distribution and supports security investigations by connecting GenAI to the broader security stack. With Portal26, GenAI strategy leaders can now:

Uncover Previously Undiscoverable Critical Insights – Visibility provides the data and insights required to uncover and understand current productivity use cases as well as to build the guardrails, training, and security for your program.

Discover & Manage Shadow AI – Ability to see unapproved and unsanctioned GenAI use in the enterprise and the downside risks of such use – also known as Shadow AI.

Provide Ongoing Monitoring, Governance & Compliance – Real-time monitoring allows you to monitor, measure, and evolve your guardrails and education programs to maximize productivity and program adoption while maintaining compliance, security, and privacy.

Security Purpose-built for GenAI – Apply granular data privacy controls to training data and pipelines. Use the industry's richest data security and privacy platform to retain encryption while selecting and extracting model training data from production data.

Leverage Existing Security Controls – Portal26 connects GenAI usage to existing data loss prevention (DLP), security information and event management (SIEM), security orchestration automation and response (SOAR), incident management, and alerting controls to give security teams the ability to monitor and mitigate security risks.

Deploy & Implement Quickly – The platform can take as little as a day to get up and running. All the while, it will provide visibility that will be instrumental in getting a responsible, secure, and compliant program started to deliver the productivity and growth promise of GenAI.

About Portal26

Portal26, formerly Titaniam, is an award-winning Generative AI (GenAI) visibility and data security leader. Its GenAI Visibility and AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management (AI TRiSM) SaaS Platform helps organizations embrace and accelerate the competitive promise of GenAI throughout the enterprise. It serves as the essential foundation to provide organizations with the full visibility to understand GenAI use – along with the governance, security, and education to manage it well. Filling another critical gap, its data security platform converges 10 security and privacy controls into one enterprise-grade solution, delivering unprecedented security at a fraction of traditional prices. To learn more about how Portal26 can empower your enterprise, visit - http://www.portal26.ai.

