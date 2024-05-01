Portal26 Announces Winners of 2nd Annual Champions in Security Awards at RSA Conference 2024

"It's our privilege to celebrate the commitment of our honorees pushing the boundaries of what's possible in safeguarding our digital world." Post this

Renowned cybersecurity leaders Sylvia Acevedo, Qualcomm Board Director and former CEO, Girl Scouts of the USA, and Troy Wilkinson, Global CISO, IPG, will also present keynote addresses.

"With the incredible technology advancements over the past few years comes new threat surfaces and challenges. It only makes sense to honor the individuals leading the way in addressing how enterprises can move forward securely, responsibly, and productively in our brave new world," said Wilkinson.

Acevedo, who was named 2018 Cybersecurity Person of the Year, added, "Day after day, cybersecurity pros work round the clock so that nothing happens and all of us can go about our lives and work without constant worry. We only hear about the failures – it's wonderful to take time to celebrate those who are leading our profession in keeping our digital world safe."

The awardees to be recognized during the celebration at RSA San Francisco are:

Champion in Security for Respect, honoring those who foster kind and respectful behavior within their own organizations as well as in forums, industry groups, and security events.

Winner: Leigh Honeywell, CEO, Tallpoppy

Winner: Kurt John, CIO/CSO, Expedia

Winner: Samantha Mahan, Director, Information Security Risk, Interpublic Group (IPG)

Champion in Security in Community, honoring professionals who make meaningful efforts towards bringing practitioners together.

Winner: Nils Puhlmann, Co-founder/Board Member, Cloud Security Alliance

Winner: Renee Guttmann, Founder, Principal, Cisohive

Winner: HK Parekh, Chief Security Officer, SVP Engineering, Panasonic Blue Yonder

Champion in Security for Collaboration, awarding those who nurture the belief that security is stronger when leaders share intelligence.

Winner: Kim Jones, Director Performance Acceleration (CyberCRAFT), Intuit

Champion in Security for Inclusion, honoring leaders who strive to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion within their organization and the profession at large.

Winner: Janet Cinfio, CIO, Acxiom

Winner: Nandini Easwar, Head of Engg Opps & Security, HR Acuity

Winner: Shannon Wilkinson, Founder, CTO, President, Tego Cyber, Inc.

Champion in Security for Innovation, awarding those who provide support and encouragement to professionals with innovative ideas.

Winner: Piyoush Sharma, Silicon Valley CxO Advisory Board Member, CISO Advisor - Hetz Executive Network

Winner: Sangram Dash, VP, CISO and Head of IT, Sisense

Champion in Security for Education, honoring professionals who lead the industry with the understanding that the future of cybercrime affects the next generation and educates them on the best digital safety practices.

Winner: Tanya Janca, Head of Education and Community, Semgrep

Winner: Aditya Chikkala, Senior Director, Information Security at Guidewire Software

Winner: Manju Mude, CISO, Oportun

Winner: Andres Andreu, Deputy CISO, Hearst

About Portal26

Portal26, formerly Titaniam, is an award-winning Generative AI (GenAI) visibility and data security leader. Its GenAI Visibility and AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management (AI TRiSM) SaaS Platform helps organizations embrace and accelerate the competitive promise of GenAI throughout the enterprise. It serves as the essential foundation to provide organizations with the full visibility to understand GenAI use – along with the governance, security, and education to manage it well. Filling another critical gap, its data security platform converges 10 security and privacy controls into one enterprise-grade solution, delivering unprecedented security at a fraction of traditional prices. To learn more about how Portal26 can empower your enterprise, visit http://www.portal26.ai.

Media Contact

Jocelyn Disque, Portal26, (512) 599 4015, [email protected], https://portal26.ai/

SOURCE Portal26