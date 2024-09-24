Portal26 Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

Portal26 Expands Its Ability to Enable Rapid, Secure, and Responsible Generative AI Adoption Across the Enterprise

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Portal26, the generative artificial intelligence (AI) Adoption Management platform, has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

The Portal26 Generative Adoption Management platform provides enterprises with visibility, governance, forensics, security, education, impact, and financial metrics to enable enterprises to confidently accelerate the growth of their generative AI programs and move their generative AI POC projects into production.

"Most enterprises are still wrestling with how to responsibly and securely manage the consumption of generative AI in their organization," said Arti Raman, CEO of Portal26. "By joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Portal26 will help organizations confidently progress from exploratory proof of concepts to production, enabling them to rapidly realize the full benefit of generative AI."

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides Portal26 with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and its partners.

AWS ISV Accelerate Program members are held to the industry's highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive evaluation to gain acceptance into the program. Portal26 participated in a thorough architectural and security review to ensure the quality and design of our solutions. Proof of customer excellence was also reviewed to validate the successes Portal26 customers have achieved across industry verticals.

Portal26 can be found in AWS Marketplace. To learn more, visit here.

About Portal26

The Portal26 Enterprise GenAI adoption platform is an essential infrastructure for enterprises to successfully manage, monitor, and measure their GenAI program. Our customers gain rich visibility into usage while mitigating risks associated with compliance, IP, and privacy. Portal26 uniquely supports audits and detailed rear-view forensics, a critical gap in enterprise AI infrastructure. Additionally, Portal26 supports employee education through usage-based policy distribution and learning materials. Boards and business leaders rely on Portal26 to understand how GenAI impacts their organizations; IT and security teams leverage robust security and forensics controls; compliance, risk and legal teams also rely on Portal26 to provide critical reporting and audit functionality. To learn more, go to Portal26.ai.

