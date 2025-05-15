Porter Brown Associates and The Headcount announce strategic partnership for business diversity administration and compliance reporting

"We're excited to partner with The Headcount as the diversity landscape evolves and organizations require comprehensive and turnkey solutions. This allows us to expand our depth and continue to be a valued resource for agencies and organizations" says Kathey Porter, CEO, Porter Brown Associates Post this

"We're really pleased with the evolution of our product line and to forge a partnership with an organization with extensive knowledge in the diversity consulting space," said Elmer Rhodes, CEO of the Headcount. "Our clients have come to trust The Headcount for our leading labor compliance, workforce development, and construction site compliance solutions. Through this partnership with Porter Brown Associates, clients have an option to combine software solutions and consultation services to efficiently navigate their unique compliance challenges," adds Rhodes.

The Headcount is a robust platform that leverages modern technology to track and monitor supplier diversity and contract compliance requirements. Features include:

Prime and subcontractor award tracking: Monitors and tracks certification types and dollars paid to prime and subcontractors, supporting transparency and alignment with project contract compliance goals

Prompt payment tracking: Enables accurate calculation of payment turnaround between vendors while ensuring payments sent are properly linked to payments received, reducing manual tracking and calculations

Goal tracking: Allows for tracking multiple goals in one system, enhancing the quality of data and streamlining the reporting process

Robust reporting: Generates various reports, including a completed report in Microsoft Excel format with back-up detail, saving hours of manual data input

Real-time data: Provides real-time diversity utilization insights through key metric dashboards, allowing organizations to take corrective actions to meet compliance objectives

Self-service reporting: Allows prime and subcontractors to enter and report payment data directly in the system, improving efficiency and reducing the administrative burden

Validation checks: Reviews and ensures completion of all necessary input fields, increasing the level of data accuracy for goal tracking and reporting purposes

Automated notifications: Notifies users of critical tasks and alerts, such as vendor payment verifications and compliance issues, reducing the risk of missed deadlines or compliance goals

About Porter Brown Associates

Porter Brown Associates is a training and professional services firm and an end-to end provider of business diversity services, specializing in Supplier Diversity Consulting, Small Business Development and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) and Small Business (SB) program solutions for various governmental agencies, corporations, non-profits and small businesses. PBA is founder of the Supplier Diversity Training Institute (sdti.co), a national training platform for supplier diversity and procurement professionals. Porter Brown Associates is certified minority-, woman-, veteran-owned and DBE certified in 15 states. For more info, go to https://porterbrownassociates.com or follow on Linked In.

About The Headcount

Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, The Headcount is a provider of data management software solutions for the construction industry, by facilitating Davis-Bacon and prevailing wage compliance on publicly funded construction projects. Our highly secure cloud-based compliance solutions empower government agencies, project owners, and contractors with deep visibility into certified payroll, construction site compliance, and workforce demographic data. In addition to facilitating regulatory compliance, we also offer software solutions that support construction workforce programs in achieving their training and placement goals – ultimately empowering workers to advance their careers and forge a path towards a brighter future. For more info, go to https://theheadcount.net or follow on Linked In, Facebook, or YouTube.

Media Contact

E. Redmond, Porter Brown Associates, 1 (888) 945-2422, [email protected], https://porterbrownassociates.com/

