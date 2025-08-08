Porter Media Launches "Oddball Ads" Creative Service with 90-Day Performance Guarantee

Porter Media's launch of the Oddball Ads approach and its money-back guarantee signals a challenge to the status quo in advertising services. The company invites growth-minded brands to experience a creative strategy that dares to be different – and puts its skin in the game with performance-based accountability.

OTTAWA, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Specialist DTC advertising agency promises to beat clients' best-performing ad in 90 days or refund their money, backing bold creative strategy with a results-oriented pledge.

Ottawa, ON – July 1, 2025 – Porter Media, a performance marketing agency for direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, today announced a new 90-day performance guarantee alongside its unconventional creative strategy dubbed "Oddball Ads That Convert." The agency – known for its specialist team and top-tier creative output – pledges to beat a client's top-performing advertisement within 90 days or refund the fees, underscoring its guiding principle that "Results matter. Talk is cheap."

In an era of ad fatigue and rising customer acquisition costs, Porter Media's approach is designed to help brands stand out. "In today's crowded marketplace, blending in doesn't work," said Allan Porter, CEO & Head of Strategy at Porter Media. "Our team pushes creative boundaries to combat ad fatigue and skyrocketing CAC. The 'Oddball Ads That Convert' philosophy means we deliver bold, attention-grabbing campaigns that not only look different but drive profitable growth. If we don't outperform your best ad in 90 days, we don't deserve your money."

Specialist Team vs. Traditional Options

Porter Media positions itself as a nimble alternative to freelancers, in-house teams, and large agencies. The company's specialist team of strategists, designers, copywriters, and media buyers provides an integrated service that most freelancers or siloed in-house teams can't match. Unlike big agencies that often come with high costs and lengthy contracts, Porter Media offers top-tier creative quality with the agility of a boutique firm. Integrated strategy is included with every campaign – ensuring that creative concepts, targeting, and funnel strategy work in unison for maximum ROI – rather than the fragmented or "one-size-fits-all" approaches often seen elsewhere. Clients also benefit from fast, Slack-based communication for real-time collaboration: each client gets a dedicated Slack channel for direct access to the team and bi-weekly performance review calls. This high-touch, responsive communication model means brands are never left waiting weeks for updates, a common frustration with larger agencies.

90-Day Guarantee Backed by Results

Porter Media's bold 90-day performance guarantee reflects its confidence in delivering results. The agency's track record includes generating over $100 million in revenue for 50+ digital-first brands to date, proving its methods across various eCommerce niches. With deep expertise in paid social and search advertising, conversion-focused creative production, and data-driven optimization, Porter Media ensures that each campaign is geared toward profitable customer acquisition. "We've built our reputation on measurable growth for clients," added Porter. "Performance isn't just a promise – it's the basis of our partnership. Our guarantee holds us accountable to that standard from day one."

Serving 7- and 8-Figure DTC Brands

Porter Media specializes in scaling 7- and 8-figure DTC brands that are ready to accelerate growth. The agency's offerings cover the full spectrum of performance marketing needs – from original ad creative (graphic design, video editing, and UGC content production) to media buying on platforms like Meta and Google, as well as landing page optimization, email, and SMS marketing. This end-to-end service is delivered with a "profit-first" mindset, aiming to turn high-potential seven-figure businesses into nine-figure enterprises. By focusing on DTC eCommerce companies, Porter Media brings industry-specific insights and a direct-response mentality to every account.

Porter Media's launch of the Oddball Ads approach and its money-back guarantee signals a challenge to the status quo in advertising services. The company invites growth-minded brands to experience a creative strategy that dares to be different – and puts its skin in the game with performance-based accountability.

About Porter Media: Porter Media is a privately held performance marketing agency based in Ottawa, Canada, specializing in helping direct-to-consumer brands scale profitably. Founded in 2019, the agency blends data-driven strategy with bold creative execution, offering services in paid advertising, content creation, and customer retention marketing. Porter Media's specialist team has generated nine-figure revenue growth for clients by focusing on what truly matters – delivering results that drive businesses forward.

