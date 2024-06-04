Porter Vacation Rental Management Acquires Soar Vacation Rental Services in Galveston

Vonda Tackett, the founder of Soar Vacation Rental Services, shared, "We look forward to seeing what the future holds for the Porter team!" Post this

Founded in 2020, Porter has grown rapidly since its inception and currently manages over $175 million in vacation rental real estate assets in Arizona and Texas. Based out of Scottsdale, AZ, Porter's Founders Elizabeth Shapiro and Michael Pedenko started Porter after selling their first rental business to Vacasa. In this second iteration of the business, leadership has focused on the luxury segment of the market. Operational superiority, for guest and owner clients alike, has been a cornerstone of Porter's success and rapid growth. Each home undergoes a thorough inspection between stays to ensure the perfect experience. These efforts are routinely reflected in Porter's Airbnb Superhost and Vrbo Premier Partner statuses. Dynamic pricing software alongside dedicated revenue managers ensure that Porter Homeowners outperform the market both in terms of occupancies and revenues.

Porter plans to continue growing their portfolio, both organically and through strategic acquisitions, for the foreseeable future. If you own a vacation rental business in Arizona or Texas and are thinking of selling, Porter invites you to connect with them. With over 175 unique vacation homes and condos under management Porter is a great partner and host - experience this firsthand, perhaps on your next vacation!

