Porter Vacation Rental Management Acquires Victory Vacations in Galveston

Regarding the acquisition, Lynn Beardslee shared: "We look forward to a very successful 2024 and beyond, working together towards greater success and prosperity!" Post this

Founded in 2020, Porter has grown rapidly since its inception, and currently manages over $150 million in vacation rental real estate assets in Arizona and Texas. Based out of Scottsdale, AZ, Porter's Founders Elizabeth Shapiro and Michael Pedenko are serial entrepreneurs and started Porter after selling their first rental management company to Vacasa. In this second iteration of the business, their focus has been directed toward the luxury segment of the market. Operational excellence, for guests and homeowners alike, has been a cornerstone of Porter's success and rapid growth. Each rental undergoes a rigorous inspection process between reservations to ensure the perfect stay. These efforts are routinely reflected in Porter's Airbnb Superhost and Vrbo Premier Partner statuses. Dynamic pricing software alongside dedicated revenue managers ensure that Porter Homeowners outperform the market both in terms of occupancies and revenues.

Porter plans to continue growing their portfolio, both organically and through strategic acquisitions, for the foreseeable future. If you own a vacation rental business in Arizona or Texas and are thinking of selling, Porter invites you to connect with them. With over 135 unique vacation homes and condos under management Porter is a great partner and host - experience this firsthand, perhaps on your next vacation!

Media Contact

Sierra Folkert, Porter VRM, 1 866-861-3090, [email protected], https://www.stayporter.com/

Michael Pedenko, Porter VRM, 1 480-535-2750, [email protected], https://www.stayporter.com/

SOURCE Porter VRM