Porter Vacation Rental Management Acquires Victory Vacations in Galveston

Porter Vacation Rental Management acquired Victory Vacations in Galveston, Texas.
GALVESTON, Texas, Feb. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Porter Vacation Rental Management is excited to announce the recent acquisition of Victory Vacations, expanding its presence in the Galveston, TX vacation rental market to over 45 beachside homes!
Porter Vacation Rental Management, a full-service luxury-oriented vacation home management company, closed the sale in February 2024 and continues to grow its portfolio in the Galveston area. Impressive homeowner ROI, excellent attention to detail, and a commitment to the perfect guest experience are standards for Porter, and they are proud to offer guests ever-expanding options in beautiful beach homes and condos throughout the area. Lynn Beardslee, the original owner of Victory Vacations, will be joining Porter's Texas operations team following the transaction, and shared: "We look forward to a very successful 2024 and beyond, working together towards greater success and prosperity!"
Founded in 2020, Porter has grown rapidly since its inception, and currently manages over $150 million in vacation rental real estate assets in Arizona and Texas. Based out of Scottsdale, AZ, Porter's Founders Elizabeth Shapiro and Michael Pedenko are serial entrepreneurs and started Porter after selling their first rental management company to Vacasa. In this second iteration of the business, their focus has been directed toward the luxury segment of the market. Operational excellence, for guests and homeowners alike, has been a cornerstone of Porter's success and rapid growth. Each rental undergoes a rigorous inspection process between reservations to ensure the perfect stay. These efforts are routinely reflected in Porter's Airbnb Superhost and Vrbo Premier Partner statuses. Dynamic pricing software alongside dedicated revenue managers ensure that Porter Homeowners outperform the market both in terms of occupancies and revenues.
Porter plans to continue growing their portfolio, both organically and through strategic acquisitions, for the foreseeable future. If you own a vacation rental business in Arizona or Texas and are thinking of selling, Porter invites you to connect with them. With over 135 unique vacation homes and condos under management Porter is a great partner and host - experience this firsthand, perhaps on your next vacation!
Media Contact
Sierra Folkert, Porter VRM, 1 866-861-3090, [email protected], https://www.stayporter.com/
Michael Pedenko, Porter VRM, 1 480-535-2750, [email protected], https://www.stayporter.com/
SOURCE Porter VRM
Share this article