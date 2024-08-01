PortfolioPilot.com Secures $2M to Revolutionize Personal Financial Advising with AI

Our vision is to create a financial advisor that transcends traditional boundaries, leveraging AI and hedge fund-inspired models to provide superior, personalized advice at a fraction of the cost... Post this

Revolutionizing Financial Advice with AI and Hedge Fund-Inspired Models

PortfolioPilot.com promotes its use of innovative hybrid AI models, including large language models, proprietary economic models, and supervised learning methods, to deliver highly personalized financial advice to individuals. By combining these technologies with hedge fund-inspired strategies, PortfolioPilot.com strives to provide a high level of insight and guidance to empower self-directed investors. Key features of PortfolioPilot.com include:

Low Costs: Affordable access to personalized financial advice, making it accessible to a broader audience.

Fiduciary Duty: A commitment to acting in the best interest of clients, requiring trustworthy guidance.

Personalized Advice: Tailored recommendations based on each user's unique financial situation, goals, and preferences.

Portfolio-Specific Insights: Detailed analyses and actionable recommendations for optimizing investment portfolios.

One of the standout features of PortfolioPilot.com is the completely free net worth portfolio tracker and 5 min "report card" assessment, which offers users a second opinion on their finances, helping them make more informed decisions.

Significant Milestones and Achievements

In August 2023, PortfolioPilot.com launched its paid subscription program, offering personalized recommendations for a flat fee of $29 per month. This democratized access to hedge fund inspired investment insights. Global Predictions has also been recognized as a winner in the M6 international forecasting competition2, a merit-based demonstration of its complex predictive models.

"Our vision is to create a financial advisor that transcends traditional boundaries, leveraging AI and hedge fund-inspired models to provide superior, personalized advice at a fraction of the cost," said Alexander Harmsen, CEO of Global Predictions. "This new funding enables us to enhance our platform and expand our reach, bringing sophisticated financial insights and advice to more investors."

1. 22,000 users and $20B Assets on Platform as of July 14, 2024

2. "Global Predictions secures a winning spot in international M6 forecasting competition". November 9, 2023 https://www.globalpredictions.com/posts/global-predictions-secures-a-winning-spot-in-international-m6-financial-forecasting-competition

About PortfolioPilot.com

PortfolioPilot.com is designed to empower self-directed investors with hedge fund-inspired investment insights. The platform includes:

Support for real estate, retirement accounts, cash, crypto , and private equity

, and private equity Connections to over 12,000 crypto wallets, banks, and brokerages

wallets, banks, and brokerages 256-bit, encrypted bank-level security

AI assistant to answer investment questions

Portfolio assessment and macro-specific insights

The founding team behind PortfolioPilot.com has a proven track record, with successful exits in the AI industry and experience from top financial firms like Bridgewater.

For further details on how PortfolioPilot.com is transforming personal investing, visit www.portfoliopilot.com.

Contact Information

Global Predictions

[email protected]

2261 Market Street #4349

San Francisco, CA 94114

www.portfoliopilot.com

This funding announcement marks a significant milestone for PortfolioPilot.com, setting the stage for continued innovation and growth in the financial advisory industry.

Media Contact

Jennifer Avrhami, Pitch Public Relations, 1 602-885-5366, [email protected], www.pitchpublicrelations.com

SOURCE PortfolioPilot.com