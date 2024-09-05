PortfolioPilot.com Unveils Continuous Tax Optimization for Self-Directed Investors

At PortfolioPilot.com, we're democratizing access to advanced financial strategies... Post this

According to a study conducted by JP Morgan, this continuous strategy has the potential to yield an 1.94% additional boost to yearly returns through monthly tax-loss harvesting. "With the right safeguards, a continuous approach could provide more opportunities for tax-loss harvesting than other approaches." Read the full JP Morgan report here.1

"At PortfolioPilot.com, we're democratizing access to advanced financial strategies," said Alexander Harmsen, CEO & Co-founder of PortfolioPilot.com. "Our Continuous Tax Optimization feature, combined with our personalized recommendations and planning tools, offers self-directed investors a simple and accessible solution to manage and grow their wealth more effectively."

This innovative tax optimization feature is useful for both passive investors who regularly dollar-cost average (DCA) into markets and active traders looking to maximize their after-tax returns. Unlike traditional tax-loss harvesting, which typically occurs at year-end and is often limited to specific accounts, PortfolioPilot.com's approach reviews a person's entire net worth regularly, giving tax optimization recommendations throughout the year.

With $20 billion in assets on the platform2, PortfolioPilot.com has proven its value to investors. PortfolioPilot.com is specifically designed for self-directed investors looking to optimize their entire financial portfolio, including investments, crypto, real estate, and more.

1. Case studies presented are hypothetical scenarios and intended for illustrative purposes only. They do not represent an actual client, investment or experience, but rather are meant to provide an example of the intended investment process and methodology. An individual's experience may vary based on his or her circumstances. There can be no assurance that the Firm will be able to achieve similar results in comparable situations. No portion of this case study is to be interpreted as a testimonial or endorsement of the Firm's investment advisory services. The information contained herein should not be construed as personal investment advice.

2. 22,000 users and $20B Assets on Platform as of July 14, 2024

3. "Global Predictions secures a winning spot in international M6 forecasting competition". November 9, 2023 https://www.globalpredictions.com/posts/global-predictions-secures-a-winning-spot-in-international-m6-financial-forecasting-competition

About PortfolioPilot.com

PortfolioPilot.com is an AI-powered financial advisor that provides sophisticated financial advice to everyday investors for a flat fee of as low as $29/mo. The platform includes Continuous Tax Optimization, personalized investing recommendations, scenario modeling, estate planning, and net worth tracking. With $20 billion in assets on the platform2, PortfolioPilot.com is committed to helping investors optimize their entire financial portfolio, reduce fees, and improve their overall financial outcomes. As a product of Global Predictions, a fiduciary financial advisor registered with the SEC, PortfolioPilot.com leverages an award-winning3 Economic Insights Engine, helping to make sure that the advice provided is not only personalized, but also grounded in solid economic forecasting and analysis.

Key features include:

Personalized investment recommendations

Continuous tax-loss harvesting

Fee visualization & optimization

Support for real estate, retirement accounts, cash, crypto , and private equity

, and private equity Connections to over 12,000 crypto wallets, banks, and brokerages

wallets, banks, and brokerages 256-bit encrypted, bank-level security

The founding team behind PortfolioPilot.com has a proven track record, with successful exits in the AI industry and experience from heavyweight hedge funds like Bridgewater Associates.

For further details on how PortfolioPilot.com is transforming personal investing, visit www.portfoliopilot.com.

General Disclosures

Global Predictions provides investment advice only through its internet-based application, PortfolioPilot, and only to investors who are advisory clients of Global Predictions pursuant to written advisory Client Agreements ("Advisory Services"). The publicly available portions of the Platform (i.e., the sections of the Platform that are available to individuals who are not party to a Client Agreement - including globalpredictions.com and portions of portfoliopilot.com) are provided for educational purposes only and are not intended to provide legal, tax, or financial planning advice. To the extent that any of the content published on publicly available portions of the Platform may be deemed to be investment advice, such information is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Nothing on the publicly available portions of the Platform should be construed as a solicitation or offer, or recommendation, to buy or sell any security. All charts, figures, and graphs on the publicly available websites are for illustrative purposes only. Before investing, you should consider whether any investment, investment strategy, security, other asset, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. You are also encouraged to consult your legal, tax, or investment professional regarding your specific situation. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Investing involves risk. The value of your investment will fluctuate, and you may gain or lose money.

The contents of the Platform may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates, and projections about the financial industry, the economy, or Global Predictions itself. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of the underlying expected actions or future performance and future results may differ significantly from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Note: our use of the term AI refers to all artificial intelligence models used including large language models, proprietary economic models that incorporate regression or dynamic factors, and machine learning methods like supervised learning.

