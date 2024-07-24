Portland Art Museum's New Mark Rothko Pavilion Reaches Major Construction Milestone with Completion of Steel Structure

"This project is incredibly special on so many levels, not the least of which is the opportunity to expand such a culturally important destination for Portland," said Mike Clifford, Vice President, General Manager of Mortenson. Post this

Designed for increased visitor accessibility, the glass Pavilion will connect the Museum's two historic buildings—the landmark 1932 Main Building and the Mark Building, a former Masonic temple renovated by PAM in 2005—creating streamlined circulation across all four floors of gallery space. The pavilion is named in honor of renowned abstract artist Mark Rothko (1903-1970) who spent his childhood in Portland.

"Yesterday's topping-off ceremony was an inspiring moment for the PAM and the larger Portland community, marking an important step in realizing the vision of our transformed campus," said Brian Ferriso, Director and Chief Curator of the Portland Art Museum. "The Museum is the anchor of our downtown cultural district, and we look forward to being able to better serve our audiences across the city and state, and to welcoming national and global visitors to experience the work of artists from across the region and around the world."

Spearheaded by Chicago-based architecture firm Vinci Hamp in collaboration with Portland's Hennebery Eddy Architects, the PAM campus transformation project is among the most significant capital projects in the city and a catalyzing force in revitalizing Portland's downtown core. According to a 2023 study released by Americans for the Arts, Oregon's nonprofit and for-profit arts and culture sector accounted for 3.4% of the state economy and its nonprofit arts industry alone generated $829 million in economic activity annually.

Upon completion in late 2025, visitors will encounter an entirely reimagined museum experience with reinstalled galleries and more intuitive pathways to encounter PAM's collection. The renovation and expansion will feature a complete reinstallation of the Museum's encyclopedic collection, which includes Northwest art, Native American art, Asian art, American and European art, modern and contemporary art, prints and drawing, photography, and new media and film. The transformed campus will also provide areas for visitors to rest, reflect, and gather with new outdoor terraces and public plazas, as well as an expanded café and store.

"For more than 130 years, PAM has served as an essential cultural resource and beacon of creativity in this region. We are deeply grateful to our supporters across Portland and beyond as we embark upon this monumental transformation," said Alix Meier Goodman, Chair of the Portland Art Museum Board of Trustees. "Thanks to the enormous generosity in our community, we can ensure this museum will remain a source of joy, learning, and inspiration for generations to come."

"This project is incredibly special on so many levels, not the least of which is the opportunity to expand such a culturally important destination for Portland," said Mike Clifford, Vice President, General Manager of Mortenson. "The intricacies of surgical-like demolition and the merging of modern new construction with the historic buildings required meticulous planning and precise skills. We could not have accomplished this great progress so far without the museum's leadership and a team of highly experienced construction professionals."

The museum and Mortenson recognize and thank all of the partners that are part of this landmark project, including Urban Resources Inc., Hennebery Eddy Architects, Vinci Hamp Architects, and the many sub-consultants, trade partners and craftworkers that have contributed. To date, Mortenson on-site craftworkers have worked over 237,000 hours without an injury.

About Mortenson

Mortenson is a U.S.-based, top-20 builder, developer, and engineering services provider serving the commercial, institutional, and energy sectors. Mortenson's expanding portfolio of integrated services helps its customers move their strategies forward, ensuring their investments result in high-performing assets. The result is a turnkey partner, fully invested in the business success of its customers. Founded in 1954, Mortenson has operations across the U.S. with offices in Chicago, Denver, Fargo, Iowa City, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Nashville, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. For additional information, visit www.mortenson.com.

About Portland Art Museum

Founded in 1892, the Portland Art Museum in Portland, Oregon is the only major art museum between Seattle and San Francisco, showcasing the work of artists from across the Pacific Northwest and the globe. A vital cultural destination and educational resource serving audiences who live, work and visit the region, PAM is internationally recognized for its special exhibitions and encyclopedic collection. Connecting audiences through the arts and engaging the stories and ideas shaping our present day, the Museum's diverse programming reflects the passions, values and creativity of its community.

Media Contact

Kelliann Amico, Amico (for Mortenson), 1 5037056203, [email protected], https://www.mortenson.com/offices/portland

Ian Gillingham, Portland Art Musuem, 1 503-334-6893, [email protected], https://www.portlandmuseum.org

