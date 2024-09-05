Portland City Council Candidate Endorsements Announced by 12 for PDX

"Our grassroots coalition was formed to help Portland voters navigate an unprecedented number of candidates, a new rank choice voting method, and ensure the new City Council reflects the interests of Portland's majority," said Edy Dorsen, an organizer of 12 for PDX. Post this

12 for PDX endorses the following candidates, listed in alphabetical order by district, for Portland City Council in the Nov. 5, 2024 election:

District 1: Candace Avalos, Jamie Dunphy, Noah Ernst, Terrance Hayes, Steph Routh

District 2: Michelle DePass, Mariah Hudson, Debbie Kitchin, Elana Pirtle-Guiney, Tiffani Penson, Dan Ryan, Bob Simril

District 3: Rex Burkholder, Jesse Cornett, Philippe Knab, Steve Novick

District 4: Eli Arnold, Olivia Clark, Stanley Penkin, John Toran, Eric Zimmerman

12 for PDX organizer, Lani Hayward added "This election cycle is full of major changes that will impact all Portlanders. Our 12 for PDX volunteers have done some of the heavy lifting to help voters make informed choices come Nov. 5."

Eighteen volunteers from across the City's four newly formed districts spent hundreds of volunteer hours vetting, evaluating, interviewing and discussing the more than 80 candidates running for 12 spots on Portland City Council. The volunteers span Portland's socio-economic groups, range of occupations and personal backgrounds, and include long-time Oregonians as well as newer arrivals.

12 for PDX's volunteers may be found HERE. The group's process and criteria for vetting candidates for City Council may be found HERE.

For a full list of all candidates who qualify to run in the election, visit the City Auditor's website HERE.

ABOUT 12 for PDX

12 for PDX is a grassroots coalition representing a broad cross-section of Portlanders with the singular mission to identify and endorse the most collaborative and results-oriented candidates to the 12 new City Council seats in the Nov. 5, 2024 election. The coalition was formed to help Portland voters participate in this important inaugural election, navigate through an unprecedented number of candidates, and help ensure the new City Council reflects Portland's majority. 12 for PDX was formed in May 2024 as a nonprofit, nonpartisan committee made up of 18 volunteers spanning Portland's socio-economic groups, range of occupations and personal backgrounds, and include long-time Oregonians as well as newer arrivals. Learn more at www.12forPDX.org.

