Portland Kettle Works Expands Mixing Tank USA Business Unit For Synthetic Food Production

"We're using our experience building thousands of tanks for award-winning craft brewers worldwide to bring efficient, effective, scalable equipment to all stages of synthetic food production." Thad Fisco, Founder, Portland Kettle Works.

"We've been actively interested in synthetic food production for some time," states Thad Fisco, President of Portland Kettle Works, a world-leading manufacturer of high-tech stainless craft brewing and beverage systems. "One of the recognized difficulties in this new market is the difficulty (and expense) in achieving a smooth transition from lab to pilot production to full-scale production. We're expanding our Mixing Tanks USA product line to make this process more cost-effective. "

The new families of bioreactors and precision fermenters allow R&D labs to start with small tanks for product development then seamlessly scale up to larger tanks for pilot production and ultimately scale up to one or more large tanks for full-scale synthetic food production.

Consistent, Powerful and Efficient In Operation

The new MTUSA bioreactors and precision fermenter families take advantage of state-of-the-art production features including:

100% Made In USA from highest quality food grade US stainless steel

Precise, highly efficient, and intuitive operation using state-of-the-art HMI (Human Machine Interface) control panels.

HMI controls for precise volume, flow, and temperature reduce drift and allow for exactly repeatable recipe performance

HMI settings can be automatically scaled for different sized tanks

Floor level height platforms scale with decks or manways as required

Small systems feature skid-mounted design for ease of installation

Modular, expandable design

Integrated clean-in-place (CIP) capability built into every tank

A range of production capacities, scalable to any size business

"PKW's brewing systems have been an industry standard for state-of-the-art craft brewing equipment for years", continues Fisco. "Our systems are used to innovate recipes and deliver repeatable results for award-winning craft breweries worldwide. Now we're using that experience to bring efficient, effective, scalable equipment to all stages of synthetic food production."

