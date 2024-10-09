PORTLAND KETTLE WORKS LAUNCHES ZWICKLER, A New Ecommerce Store For Parts and Standardized Equipment

"We've been supplying parts to our craft brewing clients for years via our PKW parts store," states Thad Fisco, President of Portland Kettle Works. "As we've expanded into more business sectors, Zwickler allows us to meet the demand for a broader selection of parts and standardized systems." Post this

Zwickler provides new and replacement components for every step of the beverage production process. For brewing craft beer, fermenting wine, crafting kombucha, or producing coffee, dairy, soda, distilled spirits, and other beverage products, Zwickler has the parts to maintain the highest production standards.

Industrial/Chemical

Zwickler offers a comprehensive range of fittings and components tailored to the requirements of chemical, paint, cosmetic, fertilizer, lubricant, adhesive, and custom mixing tank applications. Zwickler assists customers with all phases of processing from domestically manufactured storage, and mixing vessels, and tank components, pumps, standard mixing apparatus and fully fledged process systems. The team at Zwickler understands the specific requirements of these industries and ensures that all products meet stringent quality standards.

Life Science

Zwickler supports the life science sector with specialized components for various applications. We serve the pharmaceutical, natraceutical, synthetic food, precision fermentation and bioreactor markets with turnkey lab mixing systems and more. Zwickler products are designed and manufactured to uphold the highest levels of sanitary and operational excellence.

Meeting An Expanding Need

"We've been supplying replacement parts to our craft brewing clients for some time via our PKW parts store," states Thad Fisco, President of Portland Kettle Works, a world leading manufacturer of high-tech stainless-steel tanks and vessels. "As we've expanded into more business sectors, Zwickler allows us to meet the demand for a broader selection of parts and standardized systems."

The Zwickler store is designed for quality and convenience. All products are sourced from reputable manufacturers and meet the highest industry standards. From sanitary fittings to complex processing systems, Zwickler has everything a liquid processing operation needs. Ordering is easy online with a variety of payment and shipping options.

"While the site is as simple to use as Amazon, our customer service is industry-leading," says Fisco. "We invite our clients to contact us for customer support should they have specific challenges or need for solutions."

Introductory Offer

To introduce Zwickler.com to the world, Zwickler is offering a limited time 15% discount on all online orders received by October 31, 2024 by entering Zwickler15 at checkout. Complete details on the discount coupon are available at zwickler.com.

Portland Kettle Works was founded in 2011 in Portland, Oregon USA. PKW brewing systems have been the industry standard for state-of-the-art craft brewing equipment for years. PKW systems are used to innovate recipes and deliver repeatable results for award-winning craft breweries, large and small, worldwide to build highest-quality stainless steel beverage and brewing equipment. PKW has subsequently expanded into other business areas including wine, coffee, kombucha, industrial mixing, synthetic food production, used beverage equipment and more. https://www.portlandkettleworks.com

Media Contact

Lani Hayward, Portland Kettle Works, 1 503-314-7134, [email protected], https://portlandkettleworks.com

SOURCE Portland Kettle Works