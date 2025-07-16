Portland Pet Food Company Launches Winnie's Lamb N' Rice Homestyle Dog Meal

The Highly Anticipated Lamb N' Rice Recipe Debuts This Month, Adding to Their Popular Lineup of Fresh, Human Grade, Meals Made With Simple Ingredients That Promote a Rotational Diet

PORTLAND, Ore., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Portland Pet Food Company, the pioneer in fresh human-grade pet meals and treats and one of the fastest-growing wet pet food brands, announced today the launch of Winnie's Lamb N' Rice Homestyle Dog Meal–a highly anticipated addition to its award-winning lineup.

Perfect for dogs with food sensitivities, Winnie's Lamb N' Rice secures its position among the category's top-selling items, bringing an in-demand flavor profile that consumers have been eagerly anticipating. Retailers can offer pet parents a versatile solution that seamlessly integrates into existing feeding routines, either as a meal or as a topper, designed to bring back joy to mealtime while keeping it hassle-free. With limited ingredients sourced exclusively within the United States, Portland Pet Food Company upholds the highest quality standards consumers demand today.

Named after founder Katie McCarron's nine-year-old poodle, Winnie, the new meal represents an exciting next chapter for the brand, which began its journey with "Rosie's" meal in 2014. While the name is new, the recipe stays true to the brand's original mission: providing pets with nutritious, human-grade meals made with transparency and top-quality ingredients. With more pet owners seeking the same standards in pet food as they do on their own, the human-grade pet food market is expected to grow steadily—projected at a 6.6% compound annual growth rate through 2030.

"Lamb is one of our most requested proteins from both retailers and pet parents," said Katie McCarron, founder and CEO of Portland Pet Food Company. "Our new Winnie's Lamb N' Rice recipe is particularly beneficial for dogs with food sensitivities, as lamb is highly digestible and rich in omega-3 fatty acids that support skin, coat, and joint health."

Winnie's Lamb and Rice Dog Meal includes only U.S. sourced, human-grade lamb, which is an excellent source of protein, rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids to support brain development, reduce inflammation, and promote heart health. The new meal also touts antioxidant-rich mushrooms. Winnie's Lamb N' Rice Dog Meal is perfect for active dogs, food-sensitive pets, or those with allergies to other proteins.

Alongside Winnie' s Lamb N' Rice, Portland Pet Food Company's lineup of fresh, human grade simplifies the approach to a rotational diet, which enhances nutrition through diverse proteins and ingredients—they can be added as a topper to existing food so dogs can switch between flavors without the typical transition periods required when changing a dog's diet.

Winnie's Lamb N' Rice Dog meal is now available in store and online. Portland Pet Food Company's existing lineup is available in over 6,000 stores, including Mud Buy, Pet Supermarket, Wegmans and Whole Foods. For more information, visit portlandpetfoodcompany.com.

About Portland Pet Food Company

Portland Pet Food Company (PPFC) is a woman-owned and led business in Portland, Oregon that makes human-grade pet food and treats with 100% U.S.-sourced human-grade ingredients. Founded in 2014 by Katie McCarron after discovering the benefits of human-grade food for her aging dog Rosie, PPFC now offers simple recipes with 11 or fewer ingredients and no preservatives. The company serves pets across the U.S., Canada, and parts of Asia. PPFC has earned recognition as a Top 10 Social Steward pet food brand by the Pet Sustainability Coalition and recognized by the Upcycled Food Association Certification while being named among the Top 50 Fastest-Growing Women's Businesses in 2024.

