Portland Pet Food Company Secures Spot on Inc. 5000 List with Remarkable 359% Revenue Surge Over Three Years

Portland Pet Food Company's remarkable growth is evidenced by its 359% three-year revenue growth rate, positioning it among the top-performing companies. As a leading brand in the fresh pet food category, the company continues to benefit from increased consumer focus on high-quality pet nutrition sourced only in the United States. As an industry, U.S. fresh pet food sales are expected to grow at a nearly 30% compound annual growth rate from 2023 to 2028, according to a recent Technavio report. The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Portland Pet Food Company (PPFC) is a family-owned business based in Portland, Ore., that manufactures human-grade cat meals, dog meals, and dog treats with ingredients sourced and made in the United States. Its mission is to provide pets with the same quality of food that their humans eat. Each product contains 11 ingredients or fewer and is free of any preservatives or artificial ingredients. PPFC was founded in 2014 after Katie McCarron, founder and "top dog," discovered the health benefits of human-grade ingredients through personal experience with her aging dog Rosie. Today, PPFC helps pets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Japan thrive with the same nutritious meals and treats formulated in Katie's kitchen for Rosie. PPFC is certified as a woman-owned business by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council and has achieved significant recognition over the years. In 2022, it was named a Top 10 Social Steward pet food brand by the Pet Sustainability Coalition and received Upcycled Certification in 2023. Additionally, PPFC was listed among the Top 50 Fastest Growing Women's Businesses by the Women Presidents Organization. Katie also serves as a board member of the Women Entrepreneurs Grow Global Council. For more information about Portland Pet Food Company, please visit portlandpetfoodcompany.com.

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com/. For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held October 16-18 in Palm Desert, Calif., please visit http://conference.inc.com/.

