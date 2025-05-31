Portless Secures $18M Funding to Revolutionize Global E-Commerce and DTC Fulfillment

"Portless is powering a revolution in the retail industry... a game-changer for the DTC industry." — Matt Nichols, General Partner, Commerce Ventures. Post this

The new capital will enable Portless to:

Expand its fulfillment network to additional global hubs, enhancing its ability to serve U.S. and European e-commerce brands.

Invest in cutting-edge technology to further optimize supply chain operations.

Scale its team to meet the growing demand from U.S. and European brands seeking innovative fulfillment solutions.

The investment comes at a pivotal time for the DTC industry, as new tariffs on international shipping to the U.S. and the discontinuation of de minimis trade exemptions create unprecedented challenges for e-commerce brands. Portless is uniquely positioned to help brands navigate these changes, offering solutions that improve profitability, cash flow, and customer satisfaction.

About Portless

Founded by Izzy Rosenzweig, a seasoned entrepreneur with over a decade of experience running a successful DTC and third-party logistics (3PL) business, Portless was born out of firsthand knowledge of the inefficiencies in traditional supply chains. Rosenzweig built Portless's fulfillment center in Shenzhen, China, while establishing the company's U.S. headquarters, creating an innovative model that allows U.S. and European-based brands to purchase only the inventory they need and ship products directly to customers worldwide with a domestic-like shipping experience.

This approach delivers transformative results, including:

Drastically improved cash flow

Eliminated wasted inventory

Delighted customers with branded, high-end packaging and domestic delivery experience

Recognizing the potential to help other brands achieve similar success, Rosenzweig opened Portless's supply chain solution to the broader e-commerce community. Today, Portless empowers hundreds of founders and entrepreneurs to streamline their operations, reduce costs, and scale their businesses globally - even in the face of rising tariffs and regulatory changes - while achieving 300% YoY growth.

"This funding is a testament to the incredible work our team has done to redefine global e-commerce fulfillment," said Izzy Rosenzweig, Founder and CEO of Portless. "We're excited to accelerate our growth, expand our reach, and continue delivering unparalleled value to U.S. and European brands as they navigate an increasingly complex global market."

About Commerce Ventures

Commerce Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm focused on investing in and supporting the next generation of technology innovators transforming the retail and financial services industries. The firm is dedicated to identifying and empowering visionary entrepreneurs who are redefining commerce through cutting-edge technology and innovative business models.

The firm's limited partner (LP) base comprises a strategic mix of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and leading corporations. This unique network enables Commerce Ventures to deliver significant value to its portfolio companies by facilitating introductions to potential clients, distribution partners, top-tier advisors, and key executive talent.

About eGateway Capital

Formed in 2021, eGateway invests in the technology that enables the future of eCommerce.

The firm combines growth equity investing with M&A advisory services, delivering value to its partners through a hands-on approach. When eGateway invests, it actively engages with portfolio companies, leveraging its experience, extensive network, and advisory capabilities to drive growth and success.

Strategically headquartered in the Midwest—a region recognized as the eCommerce capital of the country—eGateway operates nationally while drawing on the strengths of its re-emerging market base. The firm's location provides a unique perspective and access to a thriving ecosystem of innovation and commerce.

eGateway is built on a team of operators, advisors, and investors who are deeply passionate about collaborating with founders, entrepreneurs, strategic investors, and limited partners. The firm's mission is to empower its portfolio companies by providing not only capital but also the strategic support and resources needed to scale and thrive in the competitive eCommerce landscape.

About Ground Up Ventures

Ground Up Ventures focuses on seed and pre seed companies. They help the next generation of world changing entrepreneurs build their companies from the ground up.

About FJ Labs

FJ Labs is a stage-agnostic venture fund headquartered in New York City. FJ Labs invests in ambitious founders solving big problems.

