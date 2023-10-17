Portside and Tuvoli Partner to Deliver Mobile Contracts and Checkout for Portside Scheduling Platforms

Both Portside and Tuvoli are exhibiting at the NBAA convention in Las Vegas this week. To see Tuvoli digital checkout in action, drop by Tuvoli at booth C6821 and/or Portside at booth C9021. Tweet this

"Our goal has been to reduce friction in the booking process," says Greg Johnson President/CEO of Tuvoli. "Giving an operator's customers the ability to confirm a trip in seconds from anywhere has a direct impact on sales for that operator. They close more deals with less work."

The beauty in this integration is the significant improvement in the experience for the end-customer without disrupting the existing, familiar quote workflow for the charter operator. Security is also increased since card data is tokenized as it is received and is stored securely for future use.

There are no limits on the size of a transaction, total transaction volume or the number of card authorizations (holds) that an operator can process through Tuvoli. Tuvoli's FDIC insured banking platform has custom tools that aid in matching inbound wires to trips while notifying sales that payment has been received and releasing a credit card hold if one was tied to the transaction.

Tuvoli's payment engine makes it easy to send wires, ACH payments, and even paper checks to vendors. When the other party also has an account with Tuvoli, payments are instant and available 24/7/365 (like a business aviation version of Venmo).

"Extending the capabilities of Portside's offering through strategic partnerships that deliver real value has always been our goal. This integration adds to the many tools and capabilities already included in BART and our other scheduling solutions." said Alek Vernitsky, CEO of Portside. "We are excited to work with Tuvoli to make it easier and safer for our customers to confirm trips and capture payment."

Both Portside and Tuvoli are exhibiting at the NBAA convention in Las Vegas this week. To see Tuvoli digital checkout in action, drop by Tuvoli at booth C6821 and/or Portside at booth C9021.

About Tuvoli

Tuvoli is private aviation's financial technology leader. The Tuvoli digital contract and checkout experience increases customer's sales conversion rates while reducing the admin burden on sales teams. Tuvoli's FDIC insured banking platform delivers instant 24/7 payments, intuitive wire transfer features, and tools that streamline matching wires to trips. Tuvoli's FlyEasy marketplace delivers new sales leads for your aircraft and Tuvoli's Everest Fuel business delivers credit for aviation purchases with powerful savings on jet fuel. Together, Tuvoli delivers technology solutions that improve your bottom line.

For more information visit www.tuvoli.com

About Portside

Portside, Inc. is a premier provider of modern software solutions for the business aviation industry. Portside's cloud-based operating system for business and government aviation is designed to support all aspects of flight operations, including scheduling and recordkeeping (Avianis, BART and PFM product lines), fleet and crew optimization (Portside Optimizer), data sharing, reporting and analytics (Portside Owner Portal / Budget & Planning Dashboard), customer billing (ExpensePulse), crew recruiting (Staffing Marketplace), and crew and passenger travel accommodations (Portside Services). Portside supports over 1,000 operators of business jets, helicopters, medevac, industrial and government fleets, as well as fractional ownership programs, in over 30 countries.

For more information, contact us at [email protected] or visit www.portside.aero.

Media Contact

Tanya Plante, Tuvoli, LLC, 1 855-488-8654, [email protected], https://tuvoli.com

