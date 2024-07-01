Porzio, Bromberg & Newman, P.C. Adds Jill M. Williamson as Principal to Lead Emerging Technology Practice Expansion

"As we invest in a new emerging technology practice area, Jill's leadership will undoubtedly strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients." Post this

Williamson's proficiency extends to blockchain technology and global cryptocurrency laws, where she ensures clients navigate regulatory landscapes effectively. Having worked with Web3 companies since 2017, she brings her deep experience and training to navigate this emerging sector effectively.

"We are proud to welcome Jill Williamson to our team," said Vito A. Gagliardi, Jr., managing principal of Porzio. "Her diverse background, deep experience in compliance and litigation, and unwavering commitment to service align perfectly with our firm's values and mission. As we invest in a new emerging technology practice area, Jill's leadership will undoubtedly strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients."

"I am excited to join the firm and work with such a talented and diverse group of lawyers," said Williamson. "The firm has a reputation for excellence, innovation, and client service, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success and growth."

Before joining Porzio, Williamson held esteemed compliance roles in Fortune 100 and mid-sized global corporations. Her legal career began in Washington, D.C., where she defended clients in high-stakes global government investigations and provided comprehensive compliance counseling and interventions.

Before entering the legal field, Williamson served with distinction in the U.S. Army for seven years, specializing as a Russian Linguist, SIGINT operator, and arms control inspector. Her military service was recognized with several commendations including the Army Overseas Service Medal, National Defense Service Ribbon, Humanitarian Service Ribbon, Army Achievement Medal, and Air Assault Badge.

Williamson received her J.D., with honors, from the University of Texas School of Law and a B.A., cum laude, from the University of Maryland, University College.

About Porzio, Bromberg & Newman, P.C.

Founded in 1962, Porzio, Bromberg & Newman, P.C. is a full-service law firm with offices in Morristown, NJ; Trenton, NJ; Ocean City, NJ; New York, NY; Westborough, MA; Wilmington, DE; Philadelphia, PA; and San Juan, Puerto Rico. The firm is committed to serving clients, providing high-quality work, and achieving results through legal strategy, advocacy, technology, and consulting services offered through the law firm and its two wholly owned subsidiary companies. The firm provides legal services in corporate, employment, litigation, bankruptcy and restructuring, intellectual property and trademark, real estate, and other areas to businesses of all sizes ranging from start-up companies to Fortune 500 corporations, including public and private organizations.

Media Contact

Wayne Pollock, Porzio, Bromberg & Newman, P.C., 1 215.853.6699, [email protected], pbnlaw.com

SOURCE Porzio, Bromberg & Newman, P.C.