Porzio Successfully Represents Borough of Sea Bright in School Regionalization Case

"This ruling validates the Borough of Sea Bright and the Borough of Highlands's efforts to ensure the best educational opportunities for its community," said Vito A. Gagliardi Jr., Managing Principal and Co-Chair of Porzio, Bromberg & Newman, P.C.'s Education and Employment Team. "We are proud to have successfully represented Sea Bright and Highlands in this important matter, which supports the broader goals of regionalization and shared resources in New Jersey schools."

The Appellate Division's decision provides clarity on the statutory framework for school district governance and reinforces the Legislature's intent to empower municipalities to act in the absence of a board of education. Porzio's attorneys assisted in the development of this recent legislation and continue to be an invaluable resource and advocate for boards and municipalities across the state looking to study or modify their current educational structure. Having worked with over 100 municipalities and school districts across the State for over 30 years, Porzio's team has significant experience in school district reconfiguration.

The full opinion is available here.

