POS Nation Completes Acquisition of GrazeCart, Expanding Reach of Direct-to-Consumer E-Commerce Technology for Farm-to-Fork Suppliers

"GrazeCart's all-in-one technology solution has been a revolutionary tool for food suppliers for over seven years," said Cort Ouzts, President of POS Nation. "We're excited to help them expand their footprint and sales to the farm-to-fork suppliers who want to sell to their consumers directly."

Built for food suppliers, by food suppliers, GrazeCart's software is tailor-made to help farmers distribute their products directly to consumers. GrazeCart's advanced technology delivers several benefits:

Provides sellers with e-commerce websites that have quality user interfaces, creating a stress-free shopping experience for customers.

Assists food purveyors in pricing hard-to-portion items by weight instead of over or under charging for standard quantities.

Accepts orders for nationwide shipping, local delivery, or curbside pickup.

Expedites in-person sales at farmers markets and small retail vendors with POS technology that captures sales data in one place.

Manages inventory and order fulfillment.

Creates subscription programs to drive repeat revenue and customer loyalty.

"We are very excited about GrazeCart's future with POS Nation," said Brooks Hitzfield, Co-Founder and Managing Director of GrazeCart. "We built GrazeCart to give farmers a better platform to sell their goods directly to consumers, and we have achieved that. With POS Nations' resources and experience, our customers will have an even deeper level of support as we take this next step in expanding our offering to a larger audience. We look forward to what's next for GrazeCart."

Pairing GrazeCart's software with POS Nation's distribution capabilities and nationwide reach will provide significant growth opportunities for both brands. Blaine and Brooks Hitzfield, GrazeCart's founders, will continue to advise the company, and GrazeCart's CEO, Brent Moore, will continue to lead the team's efforts in conjunction with POS Nation.

About POS Nation

With more than 10,000 customers, POS Nation is a leader in point of sale solutions for small and mid-sized businesses across retail-specific industries, including liquor, grocery and market, and tobacco, among others. POS Nation supports customers with on-site and cloud software solutions, commercial-grade hardware, and 24/7 technical support and system training. For more information on POS Nation visit www.posnation.com. To learn more about GrazeCart's solution, visit www.grazecart.com.

