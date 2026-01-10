POSBANK Integrates MagTek DynaFlex II Go Peripheral with Android POS Terminals

"Our collaboration with POSBANK represents a powerful synergy between sleek, modern industrial design and MagTek's industry-leading security" - John Arato, Chief Sales Officer, MagTek Post this

"MagTek's DynaFlex II Go fit our need for a sleek and hi-tech looking design with great SDKs and APIs for faster integration," said Young Choi, COO, POSBANK. "It also fit our need for a peripheral that worked in an Android-based OS and gave us the security we needed."

POSBANK has integrated DynaFlex II Go into their MINT and ACT terminals. ACT is an Android-based POS equipped with the latest Android 12 version, with GMS authentication and mobile device management solutions, and a clearer and brighter screen through LED backlighting. The MINT terminal is an Android-optimized all-in-one POS device. With this POS, both payment and receipt printing are available at the same time, and the sign pad can be replaced by tilting the screen. It features a wide screen with a 10.1-inch display, and it has sufficient expandability through USB and serial ports, so there is no difficulty in implementing various functions. Additionally, a POSBANK partner has integrated MagTek hardware into their EDGE terminal which is similar to the ACT terminal but offers an aluminum die-cast form factor.

"Our collaboration with POSBANK represents a powerful synergy between sleek, modern industrial design and MagTek's industry-leading security," said John Arato, Chief Sales Officer, MagTek. "By integrating the DynaFlex II Go into their high-performance terminal lineup, we are delivering a sophisticated, all-in-one solution that secures every point of interaction. We are proud to see our technology enhancing POSBANK's innovative systems to provide merchants with an uncompromising balance of style, speed, and safety."

About MagTek

Founded in 1972, MagTek is a leading manufacturer of electronic systems for the reliable issuance, reading, transmission, and security of cards, barcodes, checks, PINs, and identification documents. Leading with innovation and engineering excellence, MagTek is known for quality and dependability. Our hardware products include secure card reader/authenticators, Qwantum secure cards, token generators; EMV Contact Chip, EMV Contactless, barcode and NFC reading devices; encrypting check scanners, PIN pads, and credential personalization systems. These products all connect to Magensa, a MagTek owned gateway that offers businesses the ability to securely process transactions using authentication, encryption, tokenization, and non-static data. At MagTek, we don't outsource security. Our USA-based headquarters in Seal Beach, CA house our engineering, key injection, device management, production, sales, quality, and final assembly departments. Please visit www.magtek.com to learn more.

About POSBANK

Based on customer centric engineering and unmatched industry knowledge, POSBANK offers a wide range of POS terminals, Kiosks, Touchscreen monitors, POS printer and related peripherals for hospitality and retail environments.

With continued focus on innovative POS terminals, Kiosks and custom solutions that meet specific needs of various global customers, our goal is to be the most trusted provider of solutions with best-in-class products and services.

