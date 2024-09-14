Posh Multiverse Makes History as the First Avatar Signed by a Professional Modeling Agency, Set to Debut at Fashion Week San Diego 2024 Fall Fashion Show

Posh Multiverse makes history as the first digital avatar signed by a modeling agency, debuting at Fashion Week San Diego in a custom Caroline Williard design.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Posh Multiverse, a digital avatar modeled after RJ White, is making history as the first avatar to be signed by a professional modeling agency. Joining ANG Model Management, led by CEO Ayana Gordon and known for its innovative approach to talent, Posh will make a groundbreaking debut at Fashion Week San Diego. On October 5, 2024, she will walk the runway in a custom design by renowned fashion designer Caroline Williard. This event marks the first time that technology and fashion have intersected at Fashion Week San Diego, setting a new precedent for the industry.

A Fashion First

Posh's appearance at Fashion Week San Diego is a landmark moment in both the fashion and digital spaces. Caroline Williard, known for her avant-garde designs, expressed her excitement about the collaboration:

"To design for Posh is to embrace the future of fashion. This piece blends the virtual and physical worlds, and I'm thrilled to see it come to life through Posh's unique presence." — Caroline Williard

Innovation in Modeling

Ayana Gordon, CEO of ANG Model Management, spoke on the significance of signing Posh:

"At ANG, we're committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the fashion industry. Signing Posh represents a new era of representation that goes beyond physical limitations, embracing the innovation that drives fashion forward." — Ayana Gordon

Breaking Barriers

RJ White, the creative mind behind Posh, shared her thoughts on this groundbreaking moment:

"Posh represents the connection between the physical and digital realms of fashion and representation. She'll be making appearances across various platforms, always dressed to impress. Seeing Posh walk in Fashion Week San Diego is a major milestone for me. This is more than just fashion—I hope it inspires the next generation of creators and consumers." — RJ White

A Celebration of Innovation

Gwen Bates, CEO of Fashion Week San Diego, highlighted the event's focus on embracing future-forward fashion:

"Fashion Week San Diego is the longest-standing and official fashion week of the region. We have always been about celebrating innovation and creativity. Welcoming Posh to the runway is a testament to our commitment to the future of fashion. This year's event will truly showcase artistry and forward-thinking design." — Gwen Bates

A New Era for Fashion

Posh's runway debut at Fashion Week San Diego signals a pivotal moment in fashion and technology, bringing together creativity, innovation, and digital artistry. Her presence on the runway is set to redefine how fashion interacts with digital spaces, offering a glimpse into the future of the industry.

For more information about Posh Multiverse, visit their website at https://www.poshmultiverse.com/.

About ANG Model Management:

ANG Model Management, founded by Ayana Gordon, is a leading agency focused on representing talent in innovative and inclusive ways. The agency is known for challenging the traditional modeling landscape by embracing both physical and digital models.

About Caroline Williard :

Caroline Williard is a celebrated fashion designer known for her forward-thinking approach, merging art and functionality in her designs. Her work is recognized for pushing the boundaries of contemporary fashion.

About RJ White:

RJ White is a visionary at the intersection of technology and fashion, leading the way for avatars like Posh Multiverse to shape the future of fashion.

About Fashion Week San Diego:

Fashion Week San Diego is the longest-standing and official fashion week in the region.

Media Contact

Camille Summerfield, Posh Multiverse, 323-978-9994, [email protected], https://www.poshmultiverse.com/

SOURCE Posh Multiverse