Posit Recognized as 'One to Watch' in Snowflake's 2026 Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

Posit PBC, earns placement in the AI/ML Development and Deployment category, cited for the Posit Native App on Snowflake.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Posit, PBC (posit.co), today announced at Cannes Lions 2026 that it has been named "One to Watch" for in Snowflake's annual Modern Marketing Data Stack report, recognized in the AI/ML Development and Deployment category. The 2026 edition of the report analyzes technology adoption across more than 11,500 Snowflake customers and identifies the vendors gaining traction in 13 marketing technology categories.

Summary: Posit has been recognized as "One to Watch" in the AI/ML Development and Deployment category of Snowflake's 2026 Modern Marketing Data Stack report. The recognition is based on Snowflake customers using the Posit Native App on Snowflake to author and share R and Python data science work inside the AI Data Cloud, without exporting data.

Why the Recognition Matters

Now in its fifth year, Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack report reflects a major shift in how marketing organizations operate—from fragmented tools toward AI-driven, agentic systems built on governed data foundations. This edition draws on insights from more than 11,500 Snowflake customers and ecosystem partners across 13 categories, highlighting how organizations are bringing industry-leading applications directly to their data to drive faster execution and proven business outcomes across the marketing lifecycle, while addressing the growing demands of data gravity, privacy and trust.

The AI/ML Development and Deployment category covers the tools data science teams use atop Snowflake's AI Data Cloud to build, deploy and govern models for marketing outcomes - including customer segmentation, attribution, lifetime-value prediction and campaign optimization. Posit was recognized for the Posit Native App on Snowflake, which runs Posit Team: Workbench, Connect and Package Manager, as a Snowflake Native Application inside the customer's Snowflake account.

Who Uses Posit With Snowflake

Posit's customer base spans a wide range of industries, from financial services and insurance to pharmaceuticals and the public sector, including 52% of the Fortune Global 100. Joint Posit and Snowflake customers include the National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP), which uses Posit Connect with its Snowflake warehouse to score a registry of 42 million potential donors and accelerate matches for patients with blood cancers. Pinterest's People Analytics team also connects Posit Workbench directly to Snowflake to perform statistical modeling on workforce data without downloading personally identifiable information.

"With Posit Connect, Brilliant Earth replaced manual, weekly reporting with automated, AI-driven reporting processes leveragingA Perfect Match: How Brilliant Earth Scaled Data Science with Posit and Snowflake Anthropic and Cortex models to generate business insights at scale efficiently," said Bruno Trimouille, Chief Marketing Officer at Posit. "The Posit and Snowflake infrastructure lets Brilliant Earth and other joint customers move at the speed the business requires, with every insight governed and reproducible. They can create deployment pipelines from AI prototype to production data product in hours, not weeks."

"What makes the Modern Marketing Data Stack useful is that the report is built on what customers actually run. Posit appearing again signals that R and Python data science inside the AI Data Cloud has moved to standard practice for the teams shipping AI-driven marketing," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. "The next chapter is agentic, and the ecosystem around Snowflake is how marketers will get there."

How the Posit Native App on Snowflake Works

The Posit Native App on Snowflake installs from the Snowflake Marketplace and runs in the customer's Snowflake account on Snowflake-managed compute. Data scientists author code in RStudio, JupyterLab, VS Code or Positron against governed Snowflake data, with no need to export data to a separate environment. Snowflake controls data access and compute; Posit Team provides the integrated development environment, package management and publishing workflow.

Joint customers cite three benefits, consistent with the rationale Snowflake gave for Posit's 2026 recognition:

Faster development. Prototyping, deployment and feedback happen in a single environment, reducing handoffs between data science and engineering.

Centralized governance. Sensitive data stays inside Snowflake, eliminating ad-hoc data extracts and reducing audit surface area.

Lower total cost. Compute is managed inside Snowflake rather than across parallel data science infrastructure.

Availability

The Posit Native App on Snowflake is generally available through the Snowflake Marketplace. Snowflake's 2026 Modern Marketing Data Stack report is available at no cost from Snowflake here. Posit customers and Snowflake customers can request a joint architecture review at https://posit.co/solutions/snowflake.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Posit named "One to Watch" in 2026? Posit was recognized in the AI/ML Development and Deployment category because Snowflake customers are using the Posit Native App on Snowflake to build, deploy and govern R and Python data science work inside the AI Data Cloud, including for marketing use cases such as segmentation, attribution and customer lifetime-value modeling.

Is this Posit's first time in the report? No. Posit was named "One to Watch" in the same AI/ML Development and Deployment category in Snowflake's 2025 Modern Marketing Data Stack report, published October 1, 2025. The 2026 recognition is the second consecutive year.

What does the Posit Native App on Snowflake do? The Posit Native App on Snowflake runs Posit Workbench, Package Manager and Connect as a Snowflake Native Application inside the customer's Snowflake account. Data scientists work in R and Python through RStudio, JupyterLab, VS Code or Positron against Snowflake-governed data, without copying data out of the AI Data Cloud.

How do customers access the Posit Native App on Snowflake? Customers install the Posit Native App on Snowflake from the Snowflake Marketplace. It runs in the customer's Snowflake account using Snowflake-managed compute, under the customer's existing Snowflake governance policies.

About Posit

Posit, PBC (formerly RStudio) creates software that helps individuals, teams, and organizations make better decisions with data. We believe the best analyses are correct, transparent, and reproducible, and that humans and AI work best together. Posit's products, including Workbench, Connect, and Package Manager, power data science teams at thousands of organizations worldwide, from startups to the Fortune 500. Learn more at posit.co

Media Contact

Press, Posit, 1 8444481212, [email protected], http://posit.co

SOURCE Posit