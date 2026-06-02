Posit Wins Two Snowflake Partner of the Year Awards for Data Science

Recognized for AI/ML innovation and product excellence, Posit is the only partner delivering a fully native R and Python platform inside the Snowflake AI Data Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Posit, PBC (posit.co), an open source data science company, has won two 2026 Snowflake Partner Awards at Snowflake Summit 2026: Global Product Innovation Partner of the Year and the Product Partner of the Year for AI/ML Data Science Tooling. The awards recognize Posit as the only technology partner offering an end-to-end R and Python data science platform - spanning development, deployment, and governance - that runs natively inside the Snowflake AI Data Cloud without data ever leaving the security boundary.

Posit was recognized for its achievements as part of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud and together, the two awards recognize Posit's delivery of a fully native, end-to-end R and Python data science platform within Snowflake's framework (spanning development, deployment, and governance)

Proven Customer Impact Across Industries

Joint Posit and Snowflake customers span high-tech and regulated industries, including healthcare, financial services, public sector agencies, and more.

The National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP) leverages the Posit Connect and Snowflake integration to score its registry of 42 million donors at scale, offloading computationally intensive workloads to Snowflake while keeping data accurate and up to date in real time.

Pinterest uses Posit Workbench and Snowflake to analyze over 30,000 employee comments securely, giving their people analytics team a governed, reproducible workflow that scales without moving sensitive data outside Snowflake's perimeter.

"These awards are a testament to what our teams have built together - a platform that lets data scientists do their best work in R and Python, natively inside Snowflake, with the security, governance, and scale that enterprises demand," said Adam Smith, VP of Alliances at Posit. "For our joint customers, that's not an incremental improvement, it's a fundamentally different way to operate."

"Posit is a true product innovation partner," said Amy Kodl, SVP of Worldwide Alliances & Channels at Snowflake. "Our collaboration centers on a shared commitment to native, code-first data science. Integrating Posit Team within the Snowflake AI Data Cloud via Snowpark Container Services offers a deep integration, enabling R and Python developers to build and deploy models securely without data leaving our perimeter."

Visit Posit at Snowflake Summit 26

Attendees can learn more about the Posit Team Native App and see live demos at the Posit booth (#2804) during Snowflake Summit 26, June 1-4, at Moscone Center in San Francisco. To explore the joint solution, visit posit.co/solutions/snowflake or find the Posit Team Native App on the Snowflake Marketplace.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What awards did Posit win at Snowflake Summit 2026? A: Posit won two awards: the 2026 Global Snowflake Product Innovation Partner of the Year and the 2026 Snowflake Product Partner of the Year for AI/ML Data Science Tooling. Both were presented at Snowflake Summit 26 in San Francisco on June 2, 2026.

Q: What is the Posit Team Native App for Snowflake? A: The Posit Team Native App is an end-to-end R and Python data science platform that runs natively inside the Snowflake AI Data Cloud via Snowpark Container Services. It enables data scientists to develop, deploy, and govern models without data ever leaving Snowflake's security boundary.

Q: How do Posit and Snowflake work together? A: Posit's products (Workbench, Connect, and Package Manager) integrate with Snowflake so data science teams can build and deploy R and Python models directly inside the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, eliminating data movement and reducing development-to-production cycle times.

Q: Which companies use Posit and Snowflake together? A: Joint customers span healthcare, financial services, agriculture, and technology. The National Marrow Donor Program uses the integration to score 42 million donors at scale, and Pinterest uses it to analyze over 30,000 employee comments securely.

Q: Where can I find the Posit Team Native App? A: The Posit Team Native App is available on the Snowflake Marketplace. You can also learn more at posit.co/solutions/snowflake.

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About Posit

Posit, PBC (formerly RStudio) creates software that helps individuals, teams, and organizations make better decisions with data. We believe the best analyses are correct, transparent, and reproducible, and that humans and AI work best together. Posit's products, including Workbench, Connect, and Package Manager, power data science teams at thousands of organizations worldwide, from startups to the Fortune 500. Learn more at posit.co

Media Contact

Press, Posit, 1 8444481212, [email protected], http://posit.co

SOURCE Posit