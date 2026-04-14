Positive Thought Maven Linda Mackenzie Teaches Kids Positive Tricks at 76

76 year young Linda Mackenzie releases fun fantasy adventure book and 12-song album,The Kaleidoscope World, offering kids and adults strategies to stay positive, cope, and thrive.

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With negative emotions climbing nationwide taking its toll on mental health, wellness and happiness, an age-appropriate book is offering kids 9 -13 -- and adults -- strategies to help cope, stay positive and thrive.

The Kaleidoscope World, by awarding-winning author and 76-year-old grandmother Linda Mackenzie, is an enchanting children's book, also available as an eBook and audio book. The work is also accompanied by a 12 'staying positive' song album, also entitled The Kaleidoscope World.

Imagine combining the action elements of the Princess Bride with the magic of Harry Potter; add a smidgen of the odd characters in Alice In Wonderland; a dollop of music like in the Wizard of Oz; and teach the Universal Principles of how the power of love, positive thought and facing fear can actualize dreams, and you have - The Kaleidoscope World.

"I am on a mission to help children stay positive and think for themselves." said Mackenzie. "By giving them tools in a fun, engaging story, children learn what stops positive thought, which leads the way to a more positive, joyful, connected life. It's an added plus that adults like the book and songs too!"

Linda expertly combines a fast-paced, entertaining, well-written, rich in character, relatable story destined to be a classic in how to actualize positive thought.

This book, and album, comes at a time when educators are reporting increased negativity, distraction and stress levels among students. Current data for 2026 indicates that approximately 45% of U.S. adolescents aged 9-13 report experiencing negative emotions, such as stress, anxiety, or sadness. These studies highlight the emotional challenges faced by young people today.

In addition, TheKaleidoscopeWorld.com website has educational activities, tools and events to help young readers explore their own feelings, while giving parents, teachers and counselors activities and a structured way to start meaningful conversations about negative emotions and fear.

Mackenzie has worked in the positive thought arena since 1995, as a radio host, TV personality, national lecturer and Founder of the 24 year HealthyLife.net Positive Talk Radio Network, which reaches over 177 million yearly listeners.

"By giving children, and adults, proven strategies to successfully navigate away from negative thought and transcend fear, they don't need to wait to improve their lives." Mackenzie added. "Anyone can learn to deal with negative emotions if they have the tools. This book and album are two of them. I like to think this could be the start of a Staying Positive Movement. Where positive overtakes the negative worldwide for the greater good of all. Now wouldn't that be positive!"

The Kaleidoscope World

A Randy-Amanda Adventure

Publisher: Creative Health & Spirit

Paperback:ISBN-13: ‎979-8-9867179-7-5

Album: UPC#: 7-54068-0090-6

Available in Hardcopy, Paperback, Ebook, Audiobook from Amazon, Ingram and wherever fine books are sold

About Linda Mackenzie: A former 18 year datacom engineer and serial entrepreneur, Linda is an award-winning multi-book author, radio host and hypnotherapist who founded Creative Health & Spirit in 1995 and the HealthyLife.net the Positive Talk Radio Network in 2002. She has been in the positive thought movement since 1995, has lectured nationwide, appeared on hundreds of radio shows, almost all network and cable TV channels, in several award winning documentaries and her own TV special. The Kaleidoscope World has been in continuous turn around as a movie script for two decades. It's time to get the positive out.

Media Contact

Linda Mackenzie, Creative Health & Spirit, 1 310-683-8868, [email protected], https://www.thekaleidoscopeworld.com

SOURCE Creative Health & Spirit