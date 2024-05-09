Possenia Becomes the First Swiss Cycling Brand to Launch bluesign® PRODUCT Pushing the Boundaries of Sustainability in Cycling

Possenia CEO and Co-Founder, Melissa Vostriakova say, "being the first Swiss cycling brand to offer bluesign® PRODUCTs is a testament to our commitment to creating a happier, more sustainable future for all." Post this

"At Possenia, we are driven by a passion for sustainability and a desire to push the boundaries of what's possible," says, Possenia CEO and Co-Founder, Melissa Vostriakova. "Being the first Swiss cycling brand to offer bluesign® PRODUCTs is a testament to our commitment to creating a happier, more sustainable future for all."

The bluesign® PRODUCT label represents the gold standard in responsible production, ensuring that every aspect of manufacturing meets strict chemical, environmental and worker safety criteria. By partnering with bluesign® technologies, Possenia ensures that its products are made with the utmost care for both the planet and its inhabitants. Possenia stands out not just for its innovative ethos and ethical manufacturing, but also for the exceptional quality and accessibility of its products. Their bluesign® PRODUCT range of cycling essentials, epitomizes this commitment, offering conscientious cyclists a compelling choice. Crafted from fabrics trusted to be put on the shoulders of grand tour winners, these garments combine premium performance with ethical integrity, catering to individuals who demand excellence in both their gear and their principles.

"Our vision is to create responsible cycling wear that is accessible to all to drive a shift towards a more sustainable cycling industry. Sustainability must absolutely not only be prohibitively priced if we as a society truly want to pave the way for a better future. Sustainability must become both the default option and be affordable rather than just another luxury option on the market for those who can afford it," says Michael Kenyon, Executive Member of Possenia's Board of Directors.

Possenia's cycling range incorporates almost exclusively bluesign® APPROVED recycled and commercially bio-degradable fabrics as well as bluesign® APPROVED trims and finishes. A critical component of Possenia's approach, in collaboration with bluesign® Technologies is strict chemical management, a cornerstone of impact reduction.

CEO of bluesign® Technologies, Daniel Rufenacht says "many sport enthusiasts, like cyclists, spend a great deal of their lives outdoors and have a deep connection to their environment. Possenia understands this and has aligned its key values with what's really important for us as a society: the long-term health of our planet. When it comes to chemical management, we know that chemicals represent more than 20% of industrial water pollution and around 25% of chemicals used globally are attributed to the textile industry. It's one of the most critical levers in sustainability."

The availability of Possenia's bluesign® PRODUCT styles on Possenia.com as well as Switzerland's Galaxus signifies a significant step forward in making sustainable, premium cycling apparel accessible to wider reaches of the Swiss market and beyond. From on-the-bike wear such as jerseys and cycling shorts to off-the-bike wear such as hoodies and t-shirts, each item in the Possenia lineup reflects the brand's unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation.

Possenia wants to inspire cyclists and sport enthusiasts worldwide to perform at their best, train with confidence, and all the while minimize their environmental footprint.

Press pack of visual media:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1pl4GZWu9lUGIYkCH6e62cxQlYflYHjZQ

For more information about Possenia and its range of bluesign® PRODUCT cycling apparel, please visit www.possenia.com.

About Possenia

Possenia is the first Swiss cycling brand to release bluesign® PRODUCTs, pioneering sustainability in the cycling industry. Committed to innovation and environmental responsibility, Possenia offers a range of premium cycling apparel crafted with the planet in mind. By obtaining bluesign® certification, Possenia ensures that every product meets the highest standards of sustainability and quality craftsmanship, empowering cyclists to ride confidently while minimizing their environmental footprint. For more information, visit www.possenia.com.

About Bluesign Technologies

Bluesign® Technologies is a global leader in sustainable textile manufacturing. Through its innovative solutions, bluesign® Technologies enables brands, manufacturers, and suppliers to systematically reduce the environmental impact of their products and processes. The bluesign® SYSTEM ensures that materials and products are produced with the highest level of safety for the environment, workers, and consumers. For more information, visit www.bluesign.com.

Media Contact

Melissa Vostriakova, Possenia SA, 41 0787246393, [email protected], www.possenia.com

