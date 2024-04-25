PossibleNOW Announces a Consent Platform to Help Remarketers Comply with New CMS Medicare Consent Requirement

"PossibleNOW is thrilled to offer a solution of this magnitude to an extremely important industry. Our technology platform has been helping companies stay compliant for over twenty years, and appropriate consent management is crucial," said Scott Frey, CEO of PossibleNOW. Post this

This new stipulation by the CMS applies to any organization operating within the Medicare or Medicaid space, even when adhering to TCPA regulations when manually dialing beneficiaries. Including manual dialing in the new rule is a significant departure and escalation from earlier regulations.

The new rules go into effect on October 1, 2024, providing an urgent need for organizations to implement consent management best practices. Enhanced consent functionality within PossibleNOW's platform MyPreferences will help TPMOs or organizations of any size or complexity adhere to the CMS's update with quick efficiency.

"PossibleNOW is thrilled to offer a solution of this magnitude to an extremely important industry. Our technology platform has been helping companies stay compliant with Do Not Contact regulations for over twenty years, and appropriate consent management is crucial," said Scott Frey, CEO of PossibleNOW. "Privacy laws around personal data sharing and usage are only getting tighter, and the combination of our MyPreferences consent and Do Not Contact platform is the solution the industry needs."

About PossibleNOW:

PossibleNOW is the pioneer and leader in customer consent, preference, and regulatory compliance solutions. We leverage our MyPreferences technology, processes, and services to enable relevant, trusted, and compliant customer interactions. Our platform empowers the collection, centralization, and distribution of customer communication consent and preferences across the enterprise. DNCSolution addresses Do Not Contact regulations such as TCPA, CAN-SPAM and CASL, allowing companies to adhere to DNC requirements, backed by our 100% compliance guarantee.

PossibleNOW's strategic consultants take a holistic approach, leveraging years of experience when creating strategic roadmaps, planning technology deployments, and designing customer interfaces.

PossibleNOW is purpose-built to help large, complex organizations improve customer experiences and loyalty while mitigating compliance risk. Visit http://www.PossibleNOW.com to learn more.

