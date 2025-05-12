Post Alarm Acquires Jadtec Security Services, Inc., Expanding its Southern California Footprint to Include Orange County

"Together, we're strengthening our ability to provide faster service, broader support, and enhanced security offerings to clients throughout Southern California." - Rob Post, President of Post Alarm Post this

"We are honored to welcome the Jadtec team and its loyal customer base into the Post Alarm family," said Rob Post, President of Post Alarm. "Together, we're strengthening our ability to provide faster service, broader support, and enhanced security offerings to clients throughout Southern California."

Founded in 1956 by former Police Chief Sam Post, Post Alarm is now led by third-generation siblings Rob Post and Gina Post-Franco. Under their leadership, Post Alarm has experienced steady growth, including its 2023 acquisition of Peninsula Security in the South Bay/Palos Verdes and an expansion in 2024 into Santa Barbara/Montecito communities.

"We are excited about this new chapter for Post Alarm," said Gina Post-Franco, Vice President of Post Alarm. "The Jadtec team brings decades of trusted service to the table, and we're committed to maintaining the personal, local approach their clients have come to expect, while introducing the added resources and technology that Post provides."

Post Alarm now serves clients throughout Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and San Diego Counties with a full suite of security services, including:

Intrusion and fire alarm systems

Video surveillance

Shield Services, Post's suite of live video monitoring and verification solutions

Patrol and Armed Response

Smart home/business automation

24/7 monitoring from its local TMA Five Diamond-certified central station

Through this partnership, Jadtec clients will gain:

Access to faster service and installation windows via a larger team of local technicians

Enhanced alarm monitoring via Post Alarm's locally owned and operated central station

Access to enhanced services aimed at providing proactive protection to layer onto their existing alarm service

Most of the Jadtec team will remain in place, providing continuity for clients and ensuring a smooth transition during this exciting new chapter. The shared goal is to maintain the trusted relationships built over decades while expanding the services and support available to customers.

"We're proud to unite with an organization that not only shares our values of integrity, responsiveness, and community-focused service but also understands the deep responsibility that comes with being a multi-generational, family-owned business," said Jeri De Martini, former President of Jadtec. "As a second-generation company joining forces with a third-generation company like Post Alarm, we're confident this partnership will carry forward the pride, personal commitment, and high standard of care our clients have always relied on."

Throughout the summer and fall, Jadtec and Post Alarm will host community events in Orange County to introduce the Post Alarm team and share more about the enhanced services now available.

About Post Alarm

Founded in 1956 by Police Chief Sam Post, Post Alarm is a third-generation, family-owned security company committed to protecting Southern California's communities. With a focus on innovation, personalized service, and local expertise, Post Alarm offers advanced alarm systems, video surveillance, fire protection, patrol, automation, and 24/7 monitoring from its TMA Five Diamond-certified central station. Learn more at www.postalarm.com.

About Jadtec Security Services

Established in 1995, Jadtec Security Services, Inc. has built a reputation for delivering custom-designed security solutions with integrity, professionalism, and a personal touch. Proudly serving Orange County for nearly three decades, Jadtec offers personalized support, responsive service, and a steadfast commitment to protecting what matters most. For more information, visit www.jadtec.com.

