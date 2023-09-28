Post Unveils Android App and Creator Tools, Expanding Reach and Monetization Opportunities for Publishers and Creators

Post, the social news platform committed to real people, real news, and civil conversations, today announced the release of the Post App on Android

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Post, the social news platform committed to real people, real news, and civil conversations, today announced the release of the Post App on Android, now available for download in Google Play, joining the iOS app which launched in the App store in June of this year. This release will allow even more people to consume high quality content and participate in discussions on the Post platform. Post has also unveiled a new suite of innovative creator tools, including auto-ingestion and distribution of newsletter content, to enhance monetization opportunities for both publishers and individual creators.

Through Post's new suite of creator tools, creators can seamlessly have their newsletter content ingested and distributed to Post's audience, without any manual effort. As creators look for new pathways to monetize their content and face visibility and revenue challenges on other social platforms, Post offers a better way forward. Creators are able to receive micropayments and tips for individual posts of newsletters or any content, or encourage Post users to subscribe to their newsletters from promotional units directly within the Post platform. Some of Post's most notable creators include Robert Reich, George Takei, Dan Rather, Aaron Rupar, Dave Pell, Scott Galloway, and Allison Gill of Mueller She Wrote, who collectively have over 200K newsletter subscribers and 400K followers on Post.

The Post App for Android and iOS, as well as the desktop platform, includes a number of new features, such as native video uploads, push notifications, trending topics, expanded editing, sharing capabilities, and autosave. Post has experienced remarkable growth since launching last year, having reached over 440,000 registered users with active users growing an average of 30% month-over-month. The audience on Post is incredibly engaged, with active users spending over 30 minutes per day on Post. Post has seen significant growth in its publisher and creator partnerships as well. Altogether, over 100 premium and high-end publishers have signed on with Post, including Fortune, CNN, Semafor, Politico, The Independent, Mashable, The New Yorker, and USA TODAY.

Post is confronting the shift in consumer behavior with regard to news consumption. The social feed has become the newspaper - the next stage in the evolution from paper to HTML to App and now to Feed. As current social media platforms increasingly block or reduce their publisher-based news feeds, Post is providing an alternative solution and addressing the following key areas:

Streamlined User Experience: the frustration of social media users who are constantly redirected to individual publisher sites, often encountering email capture forms, ads, and subscription paywalls. Post ingests publishers' content directly into its platform, making it accessible within the user's feed without ads or subscriptions.

"We are thrilled to see the incredible growth and success that Post has achieved through our strong partnerships with publishers and creators," said Noam Bardin, Founder and CEO of Post. "Our commitment to providing top-tier creator tools and a user-friendly app has been integral to our success. We offer creators a seamless way to reach new audiences and new monetization options with low-lift, efficient tools. With features like auto-ingestion, tipping, and micropayments, we are paving the way for a future where content creation and publishers are more efficient and accessible than ever before."

Over 100 premium publishers have joined Post to date: All Africa, Benzinga, BNO News, Briefly, Canadian Business, Chatelaine, Checkiday, CNN, Council of Foreign Relations, CTV News, Dame Magazine,Defense News, Democracy Docket, FASHION Magazine, Fortune, GB News, History Net, Insider, Insider Business, Insider Life, Insider News, Irish Star, ITIF, Legit, Lifewire, Maclean's, Maginative, Man of Many, Mashable, Military Times, MIT Technology Review, Motherly, NBC News, Northwest Progressive Institute, QueerAF, Politico, Project Syndicate, ProPublica, Puck, SF Chronicle, Sunset Magazine, Reason Magazine, Rest of World, Reuters, Reviewed, Semafor, The Atlantic, The Boston Globe, The Brookings Institution, The Conversation, The Globe and Mail, The Independent, The Information, The Mirror, The New Republic, The New Yorker, The Onion, The Phoblographer, The Spectator, Treehugger, Toronto Life, Tuko, USA Today, USA Today DC, USA Today Life, USA Today Money, USA Today Sports, USA Today Tech, USA Today Travel, Wired, Worldcrunch, World History Encyclopedia, World Politics Review, Vanity Fair, and Yahoo Finance.

Download the Post App for iOS from the App Store or for Android from Google Play today. Publishers interested in partnering with Post can email [email protected]. Creators interested in joining Post can email [email protected].

About Post

Post is a social news platform dedicated to providing real people with real news while fostering civil conversations. By ingesting publishers' content directly into the platform and offering micropayments for premium content, Post empowers users to access news without ads or subscriptions, all while incentivizing publishers and creators to produce high-quality content. With robust moderation tools and a commitment to civil discourse, Post is reshaping the way we consume and engage with news and content on social media.

