Postalytics Announces Integration with Klaviyo CRM and Marketing Automation Platform

ROCKLAND, Mass., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deliver direct mail when it is MOST relevant to your audience with Klaviyo Flows, Lists, Segments Profiles and Contacts.

Postalytics, the leading direct mail automation platform, announced an integration with Klaviyo -- a rapidly growing marketing automation platform. This integration marks a significant step forward in Postalytics' mission to streamline direct mail marketing for businesses.