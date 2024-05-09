Postalytics Announces Integration with Klaviyo CRM and Marketing Automation Platform

Postalytics, the leading direct mail automation platform, announced an integration with Klaviyo -- a rapidly growing marketing automation platform. This integration marks a significant step forward in Postalytics' mission to streamline direct mail marketing for businesses.
ROCKLAND, Mass., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deliver direct mail when it is MOST relevant to your audience with Klaviyo Flows, Lists, Segments Profiles and Contacts.
"We're laser-focused on solving the biggest challenges of legacy direct mail–speed, seamless integration, and insightful analytics," says Dennis Kelly, CEO of Postalytics. "This new integration with Klaviyo empowers marketers and agencies to leverage the power of their Klaviyo customer data to drive physical, direct mail campaigns alongside their existing email and SMS campaigns, ultimately driving higher customer engagement and ROI."
The integration of Postalytics and Klaviyo enables:
- Automated Direct Mail Triggers: Trigger personalized postcards, letters, and self-mailers directly from Klaviyo Flows based on specific customer actions, such as abandoned carts.
- Seamless List Management: Effortlessly import Klaviyo lists and segments for Postalytics Smart Send campaigns, ensuring precise targeting.
- Real-Time Campaign Tracking: Leverage Postalytics' USPS Intelligent Mail Barcode capability and response tracking to view delivery and response data directly within Klaviyo. This allows for automated follow-up campaigns based on mail interactions.
More Highlights
- The Klaviyo integration complements Postalytics' existing integrations, providing a robust solution for businesses using popular CRM and marketing automation tools.
- Postalytics is committed to continuous improvement, with plans to introduce new mailer formats, integrations, and features in the future.
Getting Started
Klaviyo users can learn more about the integration and setup process by visiting the Klaviyo Integration page and the Klaviyo Integration Help Article on the Postalytics website.
About Postalytics
Postalytics, founded in 2017 and headquartered in Rockland, MA, delivers enterprise-grade direct mail automation with automated workflows. The Postalytics platform delivers deep integration and analytics in a self-serve, affordably priced software that marketers in organizations and agencies of all sizes can deploy quickly and easily. Postalytics makes direct mail look, act, and feel like a digital marketing channel. The company serves over 10,000 customers in the United States and Canada. Learn more at www.postalytics.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X/Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
Media Contact
David Hazeltine, Postalytics, Inc., 1 803-676-1985, [email protected], www.postalytics.com
SOURCE Postalytics, Inc.
