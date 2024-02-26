Postalytics Announces Launch of Its Direct Mail Academy

Unlock the Mastery of Direct Mail Postalytics, the leading direct mail automation platform, is now offering free courses to help marketers unlock the secrets of modern, successful direct mail programs.
ROCKLAND, Mass., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Postalytics, the leading direct mail automation platform, is now offering free courses to help marketers unlock the secrets of modern, successful direct mail programs. Marketing professionals and business owners can sign up online for informative classes that deliver expert insights and innovative strategies to help them be successful with their direct mail efforts.
The Postalytics Academy is a set of self-paced, self-service courses designed to help customers build fundamental direct mail marketing skills and then use those skills to automate direct mail with Postalytics. The courses are free for anyone to take and are available to all that have or create a Postalytics account.
The first academy courses include three subjects, with more to come:
- Direct Mail 101—Students learn the fundamentals of direct mail marketing
- Technology & Automation in Direct Mail—Students learn how to use CRM and automation tools, cloud-based software, design editing tools, personalization, small batch direct mail & more
- Using Postalytics—Students learn everything about the Postalytics platform, including connecting to data sources, tracking delivery & response, creating templates, using dashboards & analytics, and more.
As participants complete a course, they will receive a Postalytics Certification confirming they have successfully completed the course and associated tests.
"The launch of Postalytics Academy is a huge step forward for us, and for our customers," said Postalytics Director of Client Success Michael Prosser. "With direct mail making a resurgence as a highly targeted, performance marketing channel, many marketers have only been taught and trained in digital marketing. We've found that many companies have a strong desire to not only teach their employees about direct mail, but also how direct mail automation fits into their digital strategies."
About Postalytics
Postalytics, founded in 2017 and headquartered in Rockland, MA, delivers enterprise-grade direct mail automation with automated workflows, deep integration, and analytics, in a self-serve, affordably priced software that marketers in organizations of all sizes can deploy quickly and easily. Postalytics makes direct mail look, act, and feel like a digital marketing channel. The company serves over 10,000 customers in the United States and Canada. Learn more at www.postalytics.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X/Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
