Postalytics Announces Launch of Its Direct Mail Academy

The first academy courses include three subjects, with more to come:

Direct Mail 101—Students learn the fundamentals of direct mail marketing

Technology & Automation in Direct Mail—Students learn how to use CRM and automation tools, cloud-based software, design editing tools, personalization, small batch direct mail & more

Using Postalytics—Students learn everything about the Postalytics platform, including connecting to data sources, tracking delivery & response, creating templates, using dashboards & analytics, and more.

As participants complete a course, they will receive a Postalytics Certification confirming they have successfully completed the course and associated tests.

"The launch of Postalytics Academy is a huge step forward for us, and for our customers," said Postalytics Director of Client Success Michael Prosser. "With direct mail making a resurgence as a highly targeted, performance marketing channel, many marketers have only been taught and trained in digital marketing. We've found that many companies have a strong desire to not only teach their employees about direct mail, but also how direct mail automation fits into their digital strategies."

About Postalytics

Postalytics, founded in 2017 and headquartered in Rockland, MA, delivers enterprise-grade direct mail automation with automated workflows, deep integration, and analytics, in a self-serve, affordably priced software that marketers in organizations of all sizes can deploy quickly and easily. Postalytics makes direct mail look, act, and feel like a digital marketing channel. The company serves over 10,000 customers in the United States and Canada. Learn more at www.postalytics.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X/Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

