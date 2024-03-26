Postalytics Celebrates New Adobe Marketo Engage Integration at Adobe Summit

"Marketo customers have long wanted to use direct mail to augment their email and digital marketing campaigns, but have been restrained by the complexity of print and postal workflows, the lack of integration with their tech stacks, and a lack of tracking of direct mail campaigns." Post this

Deployment of automated direct mail into omnichannel marketing campaigns as a physical touchpoint, with personalization driven from Marketo Engage

Targeting email non-responders and unsubscribers with automated direct mail from Marketo Smart Campaign Flows

Capturing Postalytics direct mail delivery and QR Code response events to drive additional Smart Campaign Flows and for attribution modeling

Additionally, Postalytics is pleased to announce that it has joined the Adobe Technology Partner Program, and will be listing the Marketo integration in the Adobe Experience Cloud marketplace.

Direct mail marketing is experiencing a renaissance as new technologies are enabling deep integration with marketing automation platforms and high ROI use cases. The Postalytics-Marketo Integration is an excellent foundation for marketers and agencies to merge personalized, targeted direct mail with their email and digital marketing strategies.

According to Postalytics CEO, Dennis Kelly, "The Adobe Marketo Engage integration empowers Marketo marketers and agency partners to develop truly integrated omnichannel direct mail campaigns, in a fraction of the time and cost of legacy technologies. Now, Marketo customers can deploy fully automated direct mail that works hand in hand with their email, SMS, and digital marketing campaigns".

Deep Marketo Integration Drives Powerful New Direct Mail Usage

With the Postalytics-Marketo Integration, marketers can configure Smart Campaigns in Marketo that seamlessly access Marketo Leads data to drive direct mail into standalone and omnichannel campaigns. Data-driven segmentation and personalization tools enable direct mail postcards, letters, and self-mailers to be sent to leads at critical times in the customer journey, cutting through the noise of email and digital marketing channels.

With seamless access to Marketo Smart Campaign Lists & Flows, Postalytics can now trigger customized direct mail based on events such as email non-opens, website visits, approaching subscription-renewal dates, and more. Furthermore, the triggers can account for buying history, previous responses to offers, or any other customer engagement that will aid in personalizing future marketing communications.

One of the most extraordinary features of the Postalytics-Marketo Integration is the actionable insight it provides about each direct mail piece. Common information like status updates on mail-in-transit and returned mail are standard. Marketers can also capture data about when mail recipients scan personal QR Codes and visit URLs (pURLs) and take action. This valuable information is now accessible right in Marketo–enabling marketers to complement their direct mail with digital messaging to offer reinforcement, fulfillment, and follow-up.

The Postalytics-Marketo Integration allows marketers to leverage direct mail the same as they do with digital marketing, by providing a seamless way to use a wide range of data. This allows for targeted and personalized direct mail campaigns that mirror the precision of digital marketing strategies–along with the tracking and analytics modern marketers demand.

This integration also gives marketers control over how they want the information generated by postal mail added to be used in Marketo for the triggering of additional steps in a Smart Campaign. Marketers can track and analyze the performance of their direct mail efforts as they do with digital campaigns.

By integrating with Adobe Marketo Engage, Postalytics allows marketers and agencies to align their direct mail campaigns with their marketing automation strategy. This ensures that direct mail is not an isolated effort, but part of a cohesive, multi-channel marketing approach.

"Marketo customers have long wanted to use direct mail to augment their email and digital marketing campaigns, but have been restrained by the complexity of print and postal workflows, the lack of integration with their tech stacks, and a lack of tracking of direct mail campaigns," said Kelly. "We built the Postalytics-Marketo integration to remove these barriers and make direct mail as easy to deploy and measure as any digital marketing channel."

About Postalytics

Postalytics, founded in 2017 and headquartered in Rockland, MA, delivers enterprise-grade direct mail automation with automated workflows, deep integration, and analytics, in a self-serve, affordably priced software that marketers in organizations of all sizes can deploy quickly and easily. Postalytics makes direct mail look, act, and feel like a digital marketing channel. The company serves over 10,000 customers in the United States and Canada. Learn more at www.postalytics.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X/Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Media Contact

David Hazeltine, Postalytics, Inc., 1 803-676-1985, [email protected], https://www.postalytics.com

SOURCE Postalytics, Inc.