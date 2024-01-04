Postalytics Welcomes David Hazeltine as Director of Marketing

Industry veteran to focus on accelerating next phase of DMaaS provider's growth
ROCKLAND, Mass., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Postalytics, the leading direct mail automation as a service (DMaaS) platform that turns direct mail into a digital marketing channel, welcomes David Hazeltine as its new Director of Marketing. David was most recently the Principal Manager of Lifecycle Marketing at Cisco Systems, Inc. and brings 29 years of direct mail and digital marketing experience to Postalytics.
Hazeltine brings significant experience on both the agency and client sides of the Postalytics business. He spent the first 26 years of his career working in and leading direct response fundraising and marketing agencies and has spent the past 13 years managing demand generation and event campaigns for SaaS companies including Fiserv, Pointillist, Blackbaud, and Cisco.
"I couldn't be happier to join Postalytics as they ramp up their expansion of DMaaS into the digital and direct response agency market, as well as continuing to grow in the SMB, mid-market and nonprofit markets that have fueled their growth to-date. The platform is quickly becoming a true game-changer as direct mail reemerges as a viable, cost-efficient, and effective medium," says Hazeltine.
Hazeltine is joining Postalytics as it continues to grow at unprecedented rates, averaging 114% CAGR since 2017, with 7 out of 10 new Postalytics customers adding direct mail to their marketing mix.
"We're super excited to bring David on to lead our marketing efforts as we continue to transform direct mail marketing into a digital marketing channel," said Dennis Kelly, CEO and Co-Founder of Postalytics. "David's many years in the direct mail agency world—along with his vast experience in customer-facing roles and event management and execution—make him a perfect fit for our next stage of growth."
In his role, David will oversee the company's demand generation and account-based marketing campaigns, event participation, and public relations. Additionally, he will serve as liaison with digital and social media marketing agency partners and contribute to sales enablement.
About Postalytics
Postalytics, founded in 2017 and headquartered in Rockland, MA, delivers enterprise-grade direct mail automation with automated workflows, deep integration & analytics, in a self-serve, affordably priced software that marketers in organizations of all sizes can deploy quickly & easily. Postalytics makes direct mail to look, act and feel like a digital marketing channel. Postalytics currently serves over 10,000 customers in the United States and Canada. Learn more at www.postalytics.com or follow us on Linked In, X/Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
