Postbiotics: Novel Solutions for Digestive Health, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the growing consumer need for novel digestive health therapies, including a unique case study on the impact of a select probiotic and postbiotic on the health of individuals suffering from digestive ailments such as diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. The featured speaker will discuss how unique probiotics and postbiotics are changing the digestive health landscape.

TORONTO, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an informative webinar discussing the link between digestive health and pro-/post-biotics using data from the first human clinical data on patients with diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-D).

Increasingly, pre-clinical and clinical research supports the importance of gut health in a wide variety of physiological systems, ranging from digestive health and immune function support to cardiovascular and mental health. With nearly 80 percent of consumers recognizing the link between digestive health and overall well-being, it is not surprising this category is the largest amongst biotic products.

ADM's most recent clinical study uses the dual probiotic and postbiotic Bifidobacterium longum ES1 in a population of adults with IBS-D. In this webinar, the speaker will walk through the main findings from this study and the science around digestive health and postbiotics.

By attending this webinar, the attendees will gain insights into the following:

Latest clinical trial data from a large multi-centre randomized controlled trial

Explore the use of postbiotics for digestive health

First human clinical data for a dual pro- and post-biotic

