Poster The City.ca Launches Magnet Posting Across Canada

Poster The City is proud to introduce Magnet Posting, an innovative guerrilla marketing solution that transforms ordinary metal surfaces throughout Toronto into attention-grabbing advertising opportunities. Using professionally designed 4" × 6" removable magnets, campaigns are strategically placed in high-traffic urban locations to generate street-level visibility, social media engagement, and memorable brand impressions. As a unique addition to traditional Toronto postering and Wildposting Toronto campaigns, Magnet Posting offers brands, agencies, and event promoters a fresh, cost-effective way to stand out, spark conversation, and connect with audiences where they live, work, and explore.

TORONTO, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Poster The City Launches Magnet Posting, a New Guerrilla Marketing Format Designed to Transform Street Advertising in Toronto

Poster The City, one of Canada's pioneers in Toronto postering and street-level advertising, has announced the launch of Magnet Posting, an innovative guerrilla marketing solution that gives brands an entirely new way to capture attention in busy urban environments.

Magnet Posting uses custom-designed 4" × 6" removable magnets strategically installed throughout high-traffic locations to create memorable, real-world brand interactions. The new format expands beyond traditional posters by introducing a tactile advertising experience that naturally sparks curiosity, encourages social sharing, and creates lasting impressions.

As brands compete for increasingly fragmented consumer attention, marketers are looking beyond conventional digital advertising for authentic ways to connect with people. Wildposting Toronto campaigns have long been recognized for their ability to dominate the streetscape, and Magnet Posting builds on that same philosophy by introducing an unexpected advertising medium that people notice, photograph, and talk about.

Unlike traditional outdoor advertising, Magnet Posting is designed to integrate seamlessly into a broader guerrilla marketing strategy. Campaigns can be deployed across entertainment districts, financial centres, university campuses, shopping streets, nightlife corridors, transit routes, and other high-foot-traffic neighbourhoods where brands want to create repeated visibility.

"People have become exceptionally good at ignoring advertising," said a spokesperson for Poster The City. "Our goal was to create something unexpected—an execution that stops people in their tracks, encourages interaction, and generates both street-level awareness and online conversation. Magnet Posting is exactly that."

The launch further strengthens Poster The City's position as a leader in Toronto postering, alternative outdoor advertising, and experiential street marketing. Whether supporting a product launch, concert, festival, retail opening, film release, public awareness campaign, or consumer brand activation, Magnet Posting gives agencies and marketers another creative tool for earning attention rather than simply purchasing impressions.

Designed for Modern Brand Activations

Magnet Posting is ideal for:

Product launches

Entertainment and movie promotions

Consumer packaged goods

Retail grand openings

Festivals and live events

Public awareness campaigns

Agency-led guerrilla marketing initiatives

Experiential marketing campaigns

Campaigns can be executed independently or combined with Wildposting Toronto, wheatpaste poster campaigns, ambient advertising, experiential activations, sampling programs, and other out-of-home (OOH) media to create a layered, city-wide presence.

Since 2001, Poster The City has helped hundreds of brands transform city streets into high-impact advertising environments. Operating across Toronto and major Canadian markets, the company specializes in postering campaigns, wildposting, guerrilla marketing, street teams, and alternative media designed to generate measurable awareness and word-of-mouth.

With the introduction of Magnet Posting, Poster The City continues its commitment to developing innovative advertising formats that help brands break through the noise and create memorable experiences where consumers live, work, commute, and socialize.

To learn more about Magnet Posting or to plan a custom Toronto postering or Wildposting Toronto campaign, visit PosterTheCity.ca.

About Poster The City

Founded in 2001, Poster The City is one of Canada's leading providers of Toronto postering, Wildposting Toronto, guerrilla marketing, Flyposting and Poster Sniping, and alternative outdoor media. The company partners with agencies, entertainment companies, startups, and national brands to deliver creative campaigns that generate attention where traditional advertising often can't. With nationwide execution capabilities and more than two decades of experience, Poster The City continues to push the boundaries of street-level marketing through innovative advertising solutions that drive awareness, engagement, and conversation.

Media Contact

Abby Dee, Poster The City, +1 (647) 478-9025, [email protected], www.posterthecity.ca

SOURCE Poster The City