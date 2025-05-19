Posthumous Book by Pastor and Lawyer Charles A. Stakely IV Warns America Not to Forget Its Christian Roots

New Book Sounds the Alarm on America's Drift From Faith, History and Moral Clarity

PHOENIX, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charles A. Stakely IV was a pastor, missionary, and former lawyer whose passion for history and theology led him to write "America, May God Thy Gold Refine: A Biblical Perspective on Forgetting History." After he passed away in 2023, his family finalized the manuscript, posthumously publishing his collection of work. They note that although some sections were incomplete, his message is timeless: a plea for Americans to remember their Christian heritage.

"America, May God Thy God Refine," offers a Christian, biblical reflection on the founding and development of the United States, its historical relationship with Christianity, and the dangers Stakely saw in contemporary secularization and historical revisionism. The book combines theology, American history, and a call to remember and restore the nation's Christian foundations.

Stakely describes the origins of the United States as deeply intertwined with Christian faith, and draws parallels between early American settlers and ancient Israel, highlighting how the United States, like Israel, was founded on liberty and moral law under God's providence. Recalling Israel's history, he warns that national blessings are conditional, and just as Israel fell when it turned from God, so too could America.

Pointing out a convergence of forces - secularism, historical ignorance and moral relativism - Stakely describes how these create a "perfect storm" that threatens America's future, arguing that the nation's trend towards secularism is producing moral chaos. He urges Christians to reclaim historical truth, teach their children, and model Christian virtue in public life.

"America, May God Thy Gold Refine: A Biblical Perspective on Forgetting History"

By Charles A. Stakely IV

ISBN: 9798823024334 (softcover); 9798823024310 (hardcover); 9798823024327 (electronic)

Available at AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

The Rev. Charles A. Stakely IV, a native of Alabama, was a practicing attorney in Birmingham before answering a call to ministry and earning a degree from Reformed Theological Seminary. Alongside his wife of 30 years, Winter, he served as a missionary in Japan, pastored in Montgomery, Ala., and spent 23 years as senior pastor of a church he founded in Evans, Ga. A devoted husband, father, pastor, and student of American history, Stakely combined his legal and theological training to write a heartfelt call for America to remember its Christian roots. He passed away in July 2023, leaving behind this nearly completed manuscript, which his family now shares in hopes that it will inspire others as deeply as it did him.

