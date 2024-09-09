PostPilot Announces AcquisitionAI, a Powerful Alternative to Prospecting with Meta or Google

"We've designed AcquisitionAI to make direct mail as accessible and powerful as digital ads," said PostPilot co-CEO Michael Epstein. "We like to say that it's like Meta for mail—except the costs are consistent and predictable." Post this

"We've designed AcquisitionAI to make direct mail as accessible and powerful as digital ads," said PostPilot co-CEO Michael Epstein. "We like to say that it's like Meta for mail—except the costs are consistent and predictable."

The launch is the latest development in a blockbuster year for PostPilot. The company was recently ranked as the fastest-growing ecommerce app and #67 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list. The company also received a strategic investment by leading global growth equity firm Summit Partners and the founders of Klaviyo.

Until now, prospecting with direct mail has been a time-consuming and resource-intensive process. Brands had to locate a data provider, wait weeks or months for the provider to build an audience, source a printer, wait additional months for a campaign to go out, then manually process the results.

AcquisitionAI offers an experience akin to digital prospecting platforms, with easy-to-use UI and real-time performance dashboards that give brands full visibility into their campaigns. Brands can build lookalike audiences in minutes and send mailers targeting those audiences within days. Attribution reporting and match-backs happen in real-time.

"We're offering brands something truly unique with AcquisitionAI: a way to acquire customers beyond digital ads," said Drew Sanocki, co-CEO of PostPilot. "Plus, our use of AI means our campaigns learn. They actually get better and better over time."

Early adopters of AcquisitionAI have reported impressive results, with many seeing higher engagement and conversion rates compared to traditional digital prospecting channels. As ad fatigue grows and email inboxes are overloaded, direct mail offers a tangible, personal first touchpoint, making AcquisitionAI a timely solution for brands looking to diversify their marketing mix.

AcquisitionAI is especially effective for brands with high AOVs and well-defined audiences (new parents, health enthusiasts, luxury women's apparel shoppers, etc.). It can be used with any of PostPilot's formats: postcards, CardalogsTM, catalogs, and shared mailers.

AcquisitionAI costs just a few additional cents per mailer. PostPilot's postcards start from 50 cents each, or less than the cost of a click.

For more information, visit postpilot.com.

About PostPilot

PostPilot is the leading direct mail marketing company in the U.S., ranked #67 on the 2024 Inc. 5000. Headquartered in New York, N.Y., and founded by ecommerce veterans for ecommerce brands, PostPilot offers a comprehensive suite of programmatic direct mail solutions, including retention, retargeting, and prospecting tools. Trusted by thousands of brands, PostPilot empowers industry leaders like Hexclad, Dr. Squatch, and Good American to acquire and retain customers effectively with the industry's most accurate data set and seamless integration with top ecommerce platforms.

