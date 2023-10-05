PostPilot Announces International Expansion, New Features

"We want to be everywhere our customers—and their customers—are," said PostPilot co-CEO Drew Sanocki. "Throughout the funnel, across sales channels, and around the globe." Tweet this

The expansion comes on the heels of several product and feature releases. Innovative ShopDrops™ campaigns use machine learning to drive hyper-targeted traffic to retail locations. New native integrations with top ecommerce platforms—Recharge, Loyalty Lion, and Attentive—let brands seamlessly leverage their existing data, segments and flows. A new reporting dashboard provides key insights into customer behavior, without the need for third-party apps.

PostPilot's presence in the U.K. will let brands create direct mail campaigns with the same ease and speed as U.S. customers, but with local pricing and delivery times. The company's Campaign Concierge Service can handle everything from strategy to segmentation to design to automation. Most campaigns can be launched in less than a week.

"We're extremely excited about PostPilot's rapid growth," said Michael Epstein, PostPilot co-CEO. "It's a testament to how successful brands have been with our direct mail campaigns."

Customers in the U.K. will initially be offered U.S. subscription rates, with A5 cards starting at $.59 each, postage included.

For more information, visit https://www.postpilot.com/uk.

About PostPilot

PostPilot is the fastest-growing direct-mail marketing company in the U.S., ranked #207 in the 2023 Inc 5000. Created by ecommerce people for ecommerce people, PostPilot makes it easy for brands to acquire and retain customers with smart, automated postcard campaigns.

Media Contact

Drew Sanocki, PostPilot, 1 854-888-9179, [email protected], https://www.postpilot.com/

SOURCE PostPilot