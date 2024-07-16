PostPilot Hires Direct Mail Industry Veterans to Lead New Enterprise Sales Effort

"PostPilot has become the go-to platform for any omnichannel marketer looking to maximize ROl with direct mail, and I had to be a part of it," said Daniel Hoffman, PostPilot's new vice president of sales. Post this

"I've watched PostPilot build a truly best-in-class direct mail platform that was hard to compete with," Hoffman said. "It's an incredible team that has set a new standard for innovation in the martech space. PostPilot has become the go-to platform for any omnichannel marketer looking to maximize ROl with direct mail, and I had to be a part of it."

Hill added: "PostPilot offers more of the functionality that I've seen larger brands looking for—rapid deployment, native integrations, live reporting, and agency-style creative and strategic services. Daniel and I want to connect brands with a solution that best suits their needs, and that's PostPilot."

With the hirings, PostPilot takes its enterprise sales capabilities to new levels. Over the past year, the company has brought on large omnichannel brands such as Dr. Squatch, GOOD AMERICAN, and HexClad. PostPilot also remains the direct mail vendor of choice for SMB and mid-market Shopify brands, with thousands of customers on the platform.

"The fact that leaders of Daniel and Michael's caliber sought to join our team further validates that we have the best product on the market," said Drew Sanocki, co-CEO of PostPilot. "We are thrilled to tap into their experience—not only in sales, but specifically in selling programmatic direct mail to larger brands."

The move comes on the heels of PostPilot's strategic investment from global growth equity firm Summit Partners, with participation from Klaviyo founders Andrew Bialecki and Ed Hallen. The funding is being used to accelerate hiring, expand internationally, and develop PostPilot's proprietary platform.

"After our raise, adding deep sales experience to our leadership team was a top priority," said Michael Epstein, co-CEO of PostPilot. "We're really excited to see Daniel and Michael continue to accelerate our growth."

