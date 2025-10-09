PostPilot Hires Ecommerce Expert Neal Goyal as SVP of Sales

"Neal Goyal is a true brand partner who puts customers first—always," said Michael Epstein, co-CEO of PostPilot. "That's what makes him a perfect fit for PostPilot." Post this

"Over the years, I have seen firsthand the trust Drew and Mike have earned across the ecommerce community," Goyal said. "PostPilot's impact on brands is undeniable, and to now join forces with a team I've admired for so long is incredibly energizing. I can't wait to be a part of this next phase of growth."

With this hire, PostPilot continues its mission to help more brands cut through digital noise and add a highly profitable, scalable direct mail channel. Goyal will focus on accelerating direct mail adoption among top Shopify brands and reinforcing PostPilot's position as the go-to direct mail platform in the space.

"We've been waiting for this moment," said Michael Epstein, co-CEO of PostPilot. "Over the years, there's been one name that never left our shortlist of people we'd feel privileged to work with: Neal Goyal. He's a true brand partner who puts customers first—always. That's what makes him a perfect fit for PostPilot."

Goyal's hiring follows a number of major announcements for PostPilot, including its first-of-its-kind multichannel attribution feature for direct mail, PostPilot Halo, its BFCM Benchmark Report, and its second consecutive year in the top 100 of the Inc. 5000.

"Neal's philosophy mirrors ours," Drew Sanocki, co-CEO of PostPilot, added. "He leads value creation for customers, first and foremost. Every decision we make comes back to one thing: serving brands better. With Neal on board, we're doubling down on that mission."

About PostPilot

PostPilot is the leading direct mail marketing company in the U.S., ranked #80 on the 2025 Inc. 5000. Headquartered in New York, N.Y., and founded by ecommerce veterans for ecommerce brands, PostPilot offers a comprehensive suite of programmatic direct mail solutions, including retention, retargeting, and prospecting tools. Trusted by thousands of brands, PostPilot empowers industry leaders like HexClad, Dr. Squatch, and Good American to acquire and retain customers effectively with the industry's most accurate data set and seamless integration with top ecommerce platforms.

Media Contact

Dave Swendeman, PostPilot, 1 317-518-6886, [email protected], https://www.postpilot.com/

SOURCE PostPilot