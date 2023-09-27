PostPilot Makes Inc 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"In a word, we're psyched," said Drew Sanocki, co-CEO of PostPilot. "We built the platform that we wanted to use as ecommerce veterans; the Inc 500 recognition validates that vision." Tweet this

"In a word, we're psyched," said Drew Sanocki, co-CEO of PostPilot. "We built the platform that we wanted to use as ecommerce veterans; the Inc 5000 recognition validates that vision. Our team works incredibly hard, and we're grateful to all the customers and partners who have shown us love and loyalty."

PostPilot continues its dramatic growth trajectory, adding new products, integrations and reporting updates. The company will expand outside the U.S. this year.

"We're always thinking about our customers' needs," said Michael Epstein, PostPilot co-CEO. "Now more than ever, they're looking for marketing channels that are fast, easy, and effective. With PostPilot, direct mail checks all the boxes."

PostPilot reinvented classic direct mail for modern ecommerce brands, combining the advanced technology of a SAAS company with the personal attention of an agency.

Its campaigns target the full customer funnel, from cold prospecting to VIP retention and beyond, and can be personalized and automated. Native integrations with Shopify, Klaviyo and other top ecommerce platforms let brands seamlessly leverage their existing data and marketing flows.

For more information, visit https://www.postpilot.com.

About PostPilot

PostPilot is the fastest-growing direct-mail marketing company in the U.S., ranked #207 in the 2023 Inc 5000. Created by ecommerce people for ecommerce people, PostPilot makes it easy for brands to acquire and retain customers with smart, automated postcard campaigns.

Media Contact

Drew Sanocki, PostPilot, 1 854-888-9179, [email protected], https://www.postpilot.com/

SOURCE PostPilot