PostPilot Makes Vet100 List of Top Veteran-Owned Companies

"My service in the U.S. Navy helped shape me into the leader I am today," said Drew Sanocki, co-CEO of PostPilot and a former naval intelligence officer. "We're proud to count many veteran-owned businesses among our customers."

PostPilot has had a blockbuster year, with an international expansion, new features and additional integrations. It has already sent a record number of postcards this holiday season.

"We're still just at the tip of the iceberg," said Michael Epstein, PostPilot co-CEO and a "civilian." "We have big plans for the coming year, and are excited to offer our customers more—and more potent—ways to grow their brands."

PostPilot reinvented classic direct mail for modern ecommerce brands, combining the advanced technology of a SAAS company with the personal attention of an agency.

Its campaigns target the full customer funnel, from cold prospecting to VIP retention and beyond, and can be personalized and automated. Native integrations with Shopify, Klaviyo and other top ecommerce platforms let brands seamlessly leverage their existing data and marketing flows.

For more information, visit https://www.postpilot.com.

About PostPilot

PostPilot is the fastest-growing direct-mail marketing company in the U.S., ranked #207 in the 2023 Inc 5000. Created by ecommerce people for ecommerce people, PostPilot makes it easy for brands to acquire and retain customers with smart, automated postcard campaigns.

