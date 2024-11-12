PostPilot Near Top of 2025 Vet100 List of Top Veteran-Owned Companies

"I joined the military because I wanted to serve our country," said Drew Sanocki, co-CEO of PostPilot and a former naval intelligence officer. "At PostPilot, we apply that legacy and tradition—of serving—to our clients." Post this

"I joined the military because I wanted to serve our country," said Drew Sanocki, co-CEO of PostPilot and a former naval intelligence officer. "At PostPilot, we apply that legacy and tradition—of serving—to our clients."

PostPilot's success is driven by its customer-centric approach to solving the marketing needs of ecommerce brands, from retention to acquisition. Top ecommerce brands, including HexClad, Dr. Squatch, and Good American, depend on PostPilot's programmatic direct mail to drive sales and diversify their marketing efforts beyond digital methods.

The Vet100 recognition comes in the middle of another record holiday season for PostPilot. This year, the company launched AcquisitionAI, its game-changing self-learning direct mail prospecting tool, and received a strategic investment by leading global growth equity firm Summit Partners and the founders of Klaviyo.

"Being named to this list is an incredible honor for our team," said Michael Epstein, co-CEO of PostPilot. "The recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and resilience that we bring to the table every day."

PostPilot reinvented classic direct mail for modern ecommerce brands, combining the advanced technology of a cutting-edge SaaS company with the personal attention of an agency.

Personalized campaigns launched with PostPilot may target each part of the marketing funnel, from cold prospecting to retargeting to retention, and can be automated. PostPilot's native integrations with Shopify, Klaviyo, and other top ecommerce apps enable brands to leverage their existing data and seamlessly integrate direct mail with the rest of their marketing efforts.

About PostPilot

PostPilot is the leading direct mail marketing company in the U.S., ranked #67 on the 2024 Inc. 5000. Headquartered in New York, N.Y. and founded by ecommerce veterans for ecommerce brands, PostPilot offers a comprehensive suite of programmatic direct mail solutions, including retention, retargeting, and prospecting tools. Trusted by thousands of brands, PostPilot empowers industry leaders like Hexclad, Dr. Squatch, and Good American to acquire and retain customers effectively with the industry's most accurate data set and seamless integration with top ecommerce platforms.

