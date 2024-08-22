PostPilot Near Top of the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Our growth is a testament to our comprehensive approach in addressing all direct mail needs for ecommerce," said Michael Epstein, co-CEO of PostPilot. "From triggered retention and retargeting to our cutting-edge prospecting tool, AcquisitionAI, we have reinvented the channel for modern brands." Post this

"We are incredibly excited to be the fastest-growing direct mail company in the U.S. for two years running," said Michael Epstein, co-CEO of PostPilot. "Our growth is a testament to our comprehensive approach in addressing all direct mail needs for ecommerce. From triggered retention and retargeting to our cutting-edge prospecting tool, AcquisitionAI, we have reinvented the channel for modern brands."

AcquisitionAI is enabling brands that have traditionally relied on Meta to explore direct mail as a truly scalable acquisition channel, powered by the most robust and accurate data set available. With the rankings, Inc. Magazine published an article about PostPilot's application of AI to direct mail programs.

Drew Sanocki, co-CEO of PostPilot, added: "This milestone reflects the hard work and dedication of our team and the strong support from our brand partners. AcquisitionAI is huge, but this year we also launched the Shared Mailer, a fast and cost-effective way for businesses to reach new audiences—and generate exceptional ROAS—alongside complementary brands."

PostPilot is the top-ranked direct mail app in the Shopify App Store and a trusted partner for thousands of brands, including industry leaders such as HexClad, Dr. Squatch, and GOOD AMERICAN. According to Inc.'s rankings, PostPilot is also the fastest-growing ecommerce app, the fastest-growing new marketing channel, and the fastest growing martech SAAS in the country.

PostPilot's success is driven by its customer-centric approach to solving the needs of ecommerce brands, from retention to acquisition. PostPilot allows ecommerce brands to leverage programmatic direct mail as a viable and effective channel, broadening marketing strategies beyond digital methods.

For more information, visit www.postpilot.com.

About PostPilot

PostPilot is the leading direct mail marketing company in the U.S., ranked #67 on the 2024 Inc. 5000. Headquartered in New York, N.Y., and founded by ecommerce veterans for ecommerce brands, PostPilot offers a comprehensive suite of programmatic direct mail solutions, including retention, retargeting, and prospecting tools. Trusted by thousands of brands, PostPilot empowers industry leaders like Hexclad, Dr. Squatch, and Good American to acquire and retain customers effectively with the industry's most accurate data set and seamless integration with top ecommerce platforms.

Media Contact

David Swendeman, PostPilot, 1 317-518-6886, [email protected], https://www.postpilot.com/

SOURCE PostPilot