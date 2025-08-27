PostPilot Unveils First-Ever Direct Mail Performance Report

"This report proves what our customers already know: Direct mail is mission-critical for growth and profitability, especially over BFCM, when email inboxes are overflowing and digital ad costs spike to reach your target customer," said Michael Epstein, co-CEO of PostPilot. Post this

"Direct mail is one of the highest-performing channels many brands aren't fully leveraging," said Michael Epstein, co-CEO of PostPilot. "Over the last three years, we've invested heavily in building the industry's most robust dataset and data science team. This report proves what our customers already know: Direct mail is mission-critical for growth and profitability, especially over BFCM, when email inboxes are overflowing and digital ad costs spike to reach your target customer."

PostPilot has redefined direct mail for the digital era, offering brands automated, data-driven tools like AcquisitionAI™, MailMatch™, and SiteMatch™ that rival the precision of Meta or Klaviyo, but in a physical medium. Its proprietary dataset and AI capabilities now power everything from full-funnel prospecting to retention automations, making direct mail as easy and measurable as paid social or email.

"We're doing more than sharing data in a report. In the PostPilot platform, we're putting our exclusive insights to work for every brand we partner with," said Drew Sanocki, co-CEO of PostPilot. "By analyzing millions of real sends, we uncover what actually drives performance and feed those learnings back into our platform, helping all of our customers achieve stronger, more predictable growth."

The release follows the announcement of PostPilot's third straight year on the Inc. 5000. It ranked #80 in 2025, making it the fastest-growing direct mail company in the U.S.

Highlights from the 2024 Holiday Direct Mail Report:

Verified ROI benchmarks by vertical and campaign type

Incremental lift analysis showing direct mail's compounding effect on digital performance

Demographic deep dives into the highest-converting customer segments

Holiday tactics from leading brands driving strong ROIs with PostPilot

PostPilot's rapid growth has been fueled by ecommerce leaders like HexClad, Dr. Squatch, and Good American, who rely on its platform to acquire, retain, and reactivate customers with unmatched precision and ROI.

For full access to the BFCM Direct Mail Performance Report, visit www.postpilot.com.

