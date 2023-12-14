Postscript Launches an SMS Marketing First: On Site Opt-In

The first tool for growing subscriber lists by removing the friction from signups

PHOENIX, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Postscript unveiled their latest innovation with Onsite Opt-In, a patent pending feature that allows merchants to compliantly collect phone numbers onsite without visitors having to move into their phone's messaging app to confirm.

Popups are one of the most adopted subscriber acquisition tools and the ones that shoppers likely see the most when engaging with a brand.

With Onsite Opt-in, brands can improve SMS opt-in rates on popups to increase list growth and keep shoppers onsite to maximize order conversion and maintain campaign attribution. Beta results have shown up to 3X subscriber list growth versus other list growth methods, outperforming double opt-in and two-touch technologies.

Beauty brand Jones Road was able to acquire as many subscribers in their first two months using Onsite Opt-In than they had all year. Apparel brand True Classic grew their automation revenue by 40% in their first week of implementation.

"Onsite Opt-in will give merchants the highest opt-in rate across all platforms," says Postscript Co-founder and CEO Adam Turner. "Most popups move people off-site, which breaks the cardinal rule of ecommerce. You just paid Facebook to bring that person on your site and now you're moving them off site to opt-in. This messes with attribution. And Onsite Opt-in solves this problem."

Visitors will instantly recognize the experience, similar to Apple's OTP, without having to stop shopping and move into their messaging app to sign up.

"Overall, it just creates a really great experience for our customers to stay on our site, stay shopping, and then also subscribe to SMS," says Joanne Coffey, Retention Marketing Manager at Jones Road.

This innovation in list growth will power a merchant's owned marketing channels, both in email and SMS, and will drive millions of dollars of new revenue for Shopify brands.

This feature is available now to all Postscript customers. For more information about Postscript and Onsite Opt-in, visit postscript.io/onsite.

