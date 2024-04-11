Potawatomi Training Announces Award of Contract at FEMA Center for Domestic Preparedness (CDP)

Potawatomi Training, an 8(a) subsidiary of Potawatomi Business Development Corporation (PBDC) announced today that the firm with teaming partners AIM Consulting, Apprio and AFC has been awarded a contract valued at $ 39 million to provide training support services at the DHS FEMA Center for Domestic Preparedness (CDP).

ANNISTON, Ala., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Potawatomi Training, an 8(a) subsidiary of Potawatomi Business Development Corporation (PBDC) announced today that the firm with teaming partners AIM Consulting, Apprio and AFC has been awarded a contract valued at $ 39 million to provide training support services at the DHS FEMA Center for Domestic Preparedness (CDP). This contract was awarded under the Human Capital and Training Solutions 8(a) Small Business vehicle (HCATS SB 8a).

The primary functions to be performed include a full range of training support services, including, but not limited to administrative registration support, travel arrangements (air and ground), scheduling of transportation, classroom setup and training support materials, outreach program, archival of historical records, planning for support activities, coordination with other CDP functional areas and contractors, record maintenance, record analysis, and quality control. Admissions include registration of students and serves as the initial data collection point for all training statistics and student records generation.

The CDP is a national training facility located in Anniston, Alabama that prepares state, local and tribal emergency response personnel to respond to all hazards, including terrorist attacks using weapons of mass destruction, by providing advanced, hands-on training. This national training program was developed for state, local, tribal, Federal, private sector and international responders from Fire Service, Law Enforcement, Emergency Medical Services, Emergency Management, HazMat, Public Health, Healthcare, Public Communications, Public Works and Government Administrative and other emergency response personnel, their trainers, and supervisors. Training courses provided by the CDP provide specific knowledge and expertise for deterrence, prevention, response, mitigation, and recovery to Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive (CBRNE) incidents; mass casualty incidents; and incidents involving hazardous materials by providing advanced, hands-on and classroom-based state of the art training.

Potawatomi Training brings to the Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency more than 20 years of experience in government training support, taking the pressure off their federal clients so they can focus on the mission that lies ahead. Together with its teaming partner AIMC LLC, Potawatomi will provide services to the CDP students, estimated to be more than 19,000 per year.

About Potawatomi Training

Potawatomi Training is an SBA-certified 8(a) American Indian Tribal (AIT) HUBZone business and a leading provider of training and instruction; flight and aircrew training; and intelligence operations support for both military and government agencies.

Media Contact

Dawn Calandra, Potawatomi Training, LLC, 1 (513) 490-1108, [email protected], https://www.potawatomitr.com/

