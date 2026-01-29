Potbelly Rolls Out Flybuy Nationwide, Driving Higher Order Rates and Boosting App Engagement

The nationwide launch of Flybuy represents a key milestone in that journey — harnessing AI-powered location intelligence and real-time personalization to deliver speed, accuracy, and delight in every interaction Post this

Potbelly has experienced tremendous momentum in its digital business, with more than 40% of total orders now coming through digital channels. This surge reflects the brand's ongoing investment in technology to meet customers where they are, whether through the Potbelly app, web ordering, or delivery partners. By prioritizing convenience, personalization, and seamless experiences, Potbelly continues to build strong digital engagement and drive significant growth across its off-premise and loyalty channels.

Since our June 2025 launch, Potbelly customers using Flybuy have consistently ordered and spent more than Potbelly customers who don't use Flybuy. Specifically, Flybuy users are returning more often, helping Potbelly retain customers and further build loyalty through a better digital experience. Revenue driven through Flybuy continues to grow month-over-month as feature adoption increases and repeat-visit behavior becomes more consistent.

"At Potbelly, we're building a connected digital ecosystem that blends data, intelligence, and innovation to drive convenience, satisfaction, and loyalty at every touchpoint," said Yosra Saleh, VP of Digital Marketing at Potbelly. "The nationwide launch of Flybuy represents a key milestone in that journey — harnessing AI-powered location intelligence and real-time personalization to deliver speed, accuracy, and delight in every interaction. This partnership empowers our teams, elevates the guest experience, and generates measurable results across engagement, efficiency, and growth."

Flybuy's Order Status Tracker, a new feature available to all Flybuy customers, allows Potbelly customers to receive real-time updates on their order progress and estimated pickup time. This enhanced visibility helps manage expectations and reduce uncertainty, which in turn improves speed of service and the overall pickup experience. As a brand that prioritizes guest satisfaction and operational excellence, Potbelly is leveraging this technology to build trust, increase convenience, and drive repeat visits by delivering a more reliable and transparent off-premise experience.

Within the Potbelly app, fans now enjoy an enhanced and personalized experience powered by Flybuy's Marketing Suite. By leveraging real-time location data, Potbelly delivers timely, personalized messages at key moments, whether guests are nearby, walking in, or approaching the register. These tailored, location-specific prompts create added convenience, encourage deeper app engagement, and make it easier for fans to discover new menu items and unlock Potbelly Perks rewards. In fact, location-based in-app messaging from Flybuy has achieved a purchase conversion rate among customers who clicked on a notification of nearly 10%, demonstrating how these timely, personalized messages drive engagement and directly influence sales.

"We're excited to help Potbelly harness location intelligence to reach guests at the right moment, creating opportunities to drive orders, increase efficiency, and deepen app engagement," said Marc Wallace, CEO and Co-Founder of Flybuy. "The incremental revenue that Flybuy has generated for Potbelly shows how our platform bridges digital and physical experiences while empowering brands to deliver personalized convenience that keeps customers coming back."

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers' smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with more than 450 shops in the United States including more than 90 franchised shops in the United States.

About Flybuy (Radius Networks)

Flybuy by Radius Networks is the leading omnichannel location platform leveraging AI-powered technology to optimize speed of service across pickup, delivery, and drive-thru. In an era where every second matters, especially for order-ahead and off-premise fulfillment, Flybuy reduces wait times and ensures fast, accurate, and seamless handoffs—boosting both operational efficiency and guest satisfaction. Through its integrated Marketing Suite, Flybuy also enables brands to deliver hyper-targeted, moment-based messages during key stages of the customer journey—helping to drive engagement, increase check size, and support broader loyalty initiatives. Tailored for restaurants, grocery, and retail, Flybuy's AI-driven location engine is transforming how brands manage off-premise transactions and drive customer lifetime value.

