Potential Legislative Developments, Insights into Bond Financing to be Addressed at Novogradac 2025 Affordable Housing Developers Conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

"2025 is likely to be an exciting year legislatively for tax credits across the board, including low-income housing tax credits," said Christina Apostolidis, CPA, a partner in Novogradac's Naples, Florida, office and conference chair. Post this

Other sessions on the agenda include panels on debt, secrets to bond financing and a case study panel on a successful transaction and the hurdles needed to overcome. The full agenda can be found here.

The conference is sponsored by Enterprise Community Partners, Hunt Capital Partners, RBC Capital Markets and R4 Capital.

In addition to the panel topics, Novogradac will host two pre-conference workshops on Jan. 15, 2025. The LIHTC Basics Workshop will help attendees learn such fundamental details as LIHTC participants, structures, timelines and more. The LIHTC Acquisition/Rehabilitation Workshop will delve into issues associated with acquiring residential real estate with intentions to rehabilitate it through the LIHTC process.

About Novogradac

Novogradac, which has been in business for 35 years, has grown to more than 750 employees and partners with offices in more than 25 cities. Tax, audit and consulting specialty practice areas for Novogradac include affordable housing, community development, historic rehabilitation and renewable energy. For additional information on Novogradac's personnel and areas of expertise, visit http://www.novoco.com or call (415) 356-8000.

Media Contact

Events Desk, Novogradac & Co. LLP, (415) 356-7970, [email protected], www.novoco.com

SOURCE Novogradac & Co. LLP